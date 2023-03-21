Education makes a child unfit for slavery.
— Frederick Douglass
Fast approaching is the election of candidates to the Columbia Public School Board. Seven candidates are running for three seats. In some ways this may be the most important public school board election for quite some time.
The fundamental question when electing school board officials is what kind of education will they support for our children? Will they propagate fear and prejudice, or will they promote an educational program that prepares our children for the challenges of the future? There is a clear choice. And who we elect will influence education in Columbia for a long time.
The issue is not Republican vs. Democrat, “woke” vs. traditional. The issue rests upon truth versus fallacy. The fallacy is this: if our children learn the truth about their history, they will hate one another. Some argue that if we allow our children to know what indigenous tribes occupied the Columbia area; or, if we teach what a gifted horseman Tom Bass was, such knowledge will somehow damage the psyche of our kids. I do not believe that. The more we learn the truth about our history, the better prepared we are to deal with the present and future challenges we will all face.
We have a problem with violence in Columbia. It is not evident only in certain sections of town, it is also effecting our schools. In some cases it is the result of mental health problems. Some of it is birthed by poverty and lack of resources. All of it effects our children and our community. The problem moves toward correction when education fosters unity, diversion and inclusion. It is imperative that those persons elected to the CPS board understand this fact.
It is hard for me to believe that parents want ignorance to take the place of knowledge in our educational system. I do not need courses on patriotism. When I learn the truth about America, I will be a patriot, but not a blind one. I will love the country that is and the country that America can be. Ignorance produces slavery to biases, ideologies, tribalism and falsity. Education of the right sort sets the captive free. I want my children to embrace freedom.
Each of us will have an opportunity to cast a vote soon. I know one of the candidates that will get my vote is James Gordon. If you listen to him he speaks with clarity and compassion. He believes in equipping our children for the future. We need a person of vision for the school board. He will get my vote and I encourage you to vote for him also.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
