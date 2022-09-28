The cost of living is on everyone’s mind, with the prices for groceries, car repairs, etc., rising.
Even other life essentials that seem to be remaining pretty stable for now, are building up pressure in the background and could unleash further cost of living increases to the likes of me and you, dear reader.
Take utility rates. The City of Columbia is already in the process of raising water rates, as well as parks and recreation user fees, like what you for using the public pool or joining youth ball leagues.
Next might very well have to be other utility rates, such as electricity, as earlier this mont $22 million had to be pulled to make it through the fiscal year, while the utility assistance fund budget was bumped from $100,000 to $300,000.
Behind these are several issues, both long-term and short-term, and Columbia is by no means unique.
Big picture, while Eastern Europe is in a hot war, sanctions against Russia recently led to them turning off a pipeline used by Western Europe. Drastic shortages immediately affected households and factories, with utility bill jumping several-fold, and wartime rationing plans being talked about. The UK is ramping up warming centers for this winter, not for the homeless, but for those who have homes and don't expect to be able to afford to keep their heat on.
Ships of any kind of fuel are being requisitioned from all over the world, including North America. From this tsunami effect of global energy supply shock, our corner of the Earth half a world away could reasonable expect at least lowered supplies leading to notably higher utility bills.
This has been buffered so far to the average Missourian, as our local and regional utilities are set up as monopolies with highly regulated rate change procedures.
And for municipality-owned ones, like in Columbia, politicians who call the shots find it super unpopular to raise rates. While general tax rate debates tend to have an ideological polarity, raising the cost of constituents’ electricity and other utilities is universally avoided.
Longer-term, we are experiencing an example locally of a national infrastructure deficiency. Whether electric grid, water lines or sewer pipes, experts and engineers in the know have for years reluctantly tooted a quiet whistle that these networks have been amassing major deferred maintenance issues. Nobody wants unsightly power lines near them and sewers aren’t sexy.
Now, this double whammy of a global energy supply shock, along with deferred maintenance to infrastructure catching up with us, likely means higher utility rates for average households in mid-Missouri.
Likewise, as the Eastern Hemisphere scrambles to replace this autumn’s soon-to-be-missing harvest from the breadbasket of Eastern Europe, we could feel further grocery price increases.
As happens during other cost of living increases, like with housing, etc., rich people will suck it up and middle-income households will have to adjust their budget priorities, while poorer folks could face more drastic situations.
To hit pause on the temptation to solve world problems, there are things you and I can control — and things we can’t.
Have you tuned up your furnace? Do you have a programmable thermostat?
Does your attic have enough insulation? Any drafty windows to seal this fall?
How about an efficient space heater for a living room or bedroom, so as to keep the heat down in lesser, underused parts of the house?
If you live in the country and use propane, look into getting your tank filled up right now.
Is your pantry full with storable staples such as rice, flour, cereal and canned goods you commonly use? We are not accustomed to thinking this way. Image if prices went up 50% soon, what would you wish you’d picked up a few extra of at today’s prices? Once you know, then grab a couple extra each shopping trip now.
Next on the horizon to consider are costs which are only adjusted annually.
Cut-throat labor rates for physicians and traveling nurses are out of control, and could put pressure on medical costs, as revealed by annually-adjusted medical insurance premium rates.
Also the market values of houses and automobiles have gone crazy since the pandemic, but assessed valuations for property tax purposes can lag a good year or more. Even without rate increases, mentally prepare and budget now for possibly bigger property tax bills come December of this year, if not next.
Then, even if prices stay level or down a bit for some things short term, it’s still OK, as making provisions provides peace of mind.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.