Once again violence has erupted in our society. Last week we witnessed a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. This week a mass shooting happened in Louisville, Kentucky. All of us wonder what can be done to end this madness in our society. No place is immune from violence … not even Columbia.

Many people suggest that the banning of assault rifles and stiffer background checks will stop mass shootings. Everyone knows that the only thing assault rifles are good for is killing people. No one rabbit hunts with an assault rifle. Yet, ideologues argue that banning assault rifles is a violation of the constitutional right to bear arms. Common sense states that access to assault weapons is the bane of our society, but of course, common sense is not all that common.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you