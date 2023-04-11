Once again violence has erupted in our society. Last week we witnessed a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. This week a mass shooting happened in Louisville, Kentucky. All of us wonder what can be done to end this madness in our society. No place is immune from violence … not even Columbia.
Many people suggest that the banning of assault rifles and stiffer background checks will stop mass shootings. Everyone knows that the only thing assault rifles are good for is killing people. No one rabbit hunts with an assault rifle. Yet, ideologues argue that banning assault rifles is a violation of the constitutional right to bear arms. Common sense states that access to assault weapons is the bane of our society, but of course, common sense is not all that common.
While I favor banning assault weapons and strict background checks, the problem will persist. If a person truly wants a weapon, one can buy one anywhere in this country. It will just be a little more expensive, but black-market weapons are available in generally every city in America. Plus, the weapons need people to use them. The weapons do not kill Americans on their own. People are killing Americans.
So, what then is the cause of this disease of violence in America? Some people, like the thinker Thomas Hobbes, believe that there is a propensity in humans to commit violence to gain a sense of power. These individuals believe it is our thirst for power that drives us to be violent.
Some believe that the overall division in our society has driven us to anger and that anger has demonstrated itself in these mass shootings. Proponents of this idea suggest that most of us do not know how to deal with this deep-seated anger, and quite frankly any one of us could explode in rage at any time. These analysts state the hip-hop group NWA was correct about the general psychological state of too many Americans in singing: “Don’t push me cause I’m close to the edge, I’m trying not to lose my head!”
Clearly many of us feel our lives are out of control. Most of us have dreamed of things and states of affairs that we will not experience. Most of us do not and have not gotten our first choice in jobs, homes, relationships, etc. Too many people feel trapped. Such situations produce despair and destructive behavior.
It is obvious that we need greater mental health resources in all our communities. Laws may be helpful in curbing the instances of death and violence, but laws alone will never be the answer. The violence we are witnessing is a result of a hole in our corporate souls. It cannot be filled with wealth, power, fame and/or pleasure. Something else is needed to fill the hole. I leave you to ponder what it can be.
My condolences to the families who have experienced the recent violence in Nashville, Louisville and other places in America … and around the world. Perhaps one day we will learn to study war no more.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
