Yard signs all around town tell us to “Vote for the Climate.” I’ve got one in my yard. I put it up last fall before the November election and it’s stayed there ever since. It reminds me every day about the importance of voting and the importance of our climate.
But did we vote for the climate in November? And how can we vote for the climate in next week’s elections?
Last fall, the climate certainly did win the vote, at least nationally. As a result, climate politics changed significantly Jan. 20 when the new president took office. As he’d promised during the campaign, Joe Biden issued an executive order that first day in office which reversed direction on managing climate change at the federal level. The reversal of attitudes between administrations was predictable but nevertheless stunning. It is easy to say that we, the nation, voted for the climate in November’s election.
Now, with another election heading our way, voting for the climate again comes into the picture. Two School Board seats are being contested along with two City Council Ward races. The elections’ outcomes will have impacts locally.
Columbia Public Schools makes decisions every year on curricula, program funding, teacher training and facility management. Columbia City Council also has the municipal authority to make equivalent decisions for the whole community. Both can be examples of good climate leadership, or not, depending on whom we elect.
With the pandemic limiting any public campaigning this spring, several groups, including Peace Works, Sierra Club, Citizens Climate Lobby, Renew Missouri and three other co-sponsors, moved their candidate forum on climate change, renewable energy and sustainability to two virtual online events. One event was for the School Board contest and another for City Council. You can find the recorded forums on the Sierra Club Osage Group’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching 2021 CoMO Public Schools Bd Candidate Forum or 2021 CoMO City Council Candidate Forum.
Candidates received a set of questions in advance, and delivered their answers virtually during the live event. If they were unable to participate personally in the event, candidates were invited to send in responses or have a representative read their answers for them, as was the case with Teresa Maledy in the School Board forum.
School Board was the focus for the first forum and the very first question addressed the need to educate our youth about climate change. Given the probability that today’s students, especially the younger ones, will be making their way through a world increasingly altered by climate change makes it extremely important for the education system to provide the tools and knowledge needed for them to succeed. How the School Board candidates dealt with this question about teaching climate change is revealing. Ideally, a climate champion would recognize both the fundamental importance and the inherent difficulties of providing such an education, coupled with the urgency that our situation dictates.
Although none of the candidates fit those high standards, one of them, Katherine Sasser, did actually mention integrating climate change into the district’s curricula. Erin Saylor talked about the importance of a good climate and Jeanne Snodgrass mentioned integrating climate into the curriculum but not climate change. Teresa Maledy and Lucas Neal dealt with the question in a more generalized environmental framework, as if it is simply part of the environmental studies area that the district covers.
Six question followed that first one, but they all addressed specific ways in which Columbia Public Schools could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, not teach climate change. Bravo to Ms. Sasser for at least mentioning teaching climate change in her response.
Columbia City Council races were the focus of the second forum. It followed a similar format but with questions tailored to city issues. Since each ward race has a slate of three candidates, six people were invited, however, only four showed up. Both wards had a missing candidate. Since the organizers sent questions in advance and permitted any candidates with scheduling conflicts to be represented by someone from their campaigns, it is difficult to imagine how the two absences can be explained by any other reason than disinterest in the topic.
The two Second Ward candidates were Bill Weitkemper and Andrea Waner, and the two Sixth Ward candidates were Betsy Peters and Philip Merriman. A note of disclaimer here: Betsy Peters is a neighbor and friend, and I have contributed $50 to her campaign.
All seven of the questions asked were related to ways the city could reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. None of the questions addressed how the city could improve its climate resilience or how we could improve awareness of this issue in Columbia. Those would have been good questions to ask. As with the School Board forum, only one candidate actually said the words “climate change” in any response. Andrea Waner said “we need to address climate change” as part of her response to the very first question. Bravo to that. Bill Weitkemper, her opponent, provided a lot of data about carbon emissions throughout his seven responses, showing his willingness and ability to analyze the topic. In the Sixth Ward, Betsy Peters and Phillip Merriman differed on quite a few issues, but none actually centered on climate. My best advice is to go to the website and watch the forum. It is a good way to do your research.
Perhaps the most important advice on how to vote for the climate is that voting doesn’t just take place next Tuesday. Public elections are important, but also important are the decisions — the votes — we cast for the climate every day in our own lives and within our households.
Those everyday votes also affect the climate. That’s the other message those “Vote for the Climate” signs tell us, that every day is election day when it comes to the climate.
Jay Hasheider serves on Columbia’s Water and Light Board.