You may be planning to vote for the climate next Tuesday, but truth be told, your work at the ballot box is only a beginning to the pursuit of climate action. Voting for the climate means a lot more than simply electing someone who says they will pursue a climate action agenda. It means following up once they are in office to keep climate at the top of their agenda and prevent it from falling into the business-as-usual routine that happens in politics.
Take the ribboncutting event at the Regional Airport that occurred two weeks ago. If you opened up the Missourian the next day you saw a front page photo of Columbia Mayor Barb Buffaloe helping inaugurate the new terminal building dedicated to expanding air travel. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are usual activities for mayors, so it seems quite natural that Buffaloe would be at the event. It is not, however, a good look for someone who prides herself as a climate action leader.
Nor are there any promising alternatives for jet fuel anywhere in the near or mid-term. So, it is difficult to reconcile how the mayor can be a carbon reduction leader while at the same time celebrating the launch of a new facility dedicated to expanding the use of air travel.
The decision to build the airport was made long before Buffaloe became mayor, but the decision to attend and cut the ribbon was her elective. The result of it was a business-as-usual signal that, unfortunately, was sent out loud and clear.
The electorate clearly wants climate action. A Yale opinion poll, conducted just last year, shows a majority of Boone County citizens, 59% in fact, think “local officials should do more to address global warming.” You may be one of the majority with that opinion, wondering how to try again at a vote for the climate. There are a slew of local and regional races to consider.
Conveniently, a climate survey was conducted last summer to assess candidate positions in dozens of regional races in the mid-Missouri area. Peaceworks of Columbia sent the written survey out, asking for responses to just three or four questions.
A clear takeaway from a read of the responses is that they fell out along party lines. Almost universally the Democratic candidates running for state House seats, U.S. House seats, and Senate responded and said they would work for progress in mitigating climate change. Equally , the Republican candidates who we find running this fall didn’t respond to the survey. Whether their non-response is an indication of climate denial, or that they just don’t like surveys, or maybe some other reason, is open to conjecture.
Unfortunately not included in the survey were candidates for Boone County offices, especially the presiding commissioner spot. Like a mayor, that seat does exercise an ability to affect climate actions. The current commission, for instance, decided last year to implement very restrictive zoning regulations for wind development. Although it was a negative climate action direction, vote could have gone the other way. It shows that they do have the powers to influence climate action.
To find out what the two presiding commissioner candidates think about climate action, I reached out to both Connie Leipard (R) and Kip Kendrick (D), asking what they would do for the climate in their first year of office, if elected. Encouragingly, both responded. Also, they both acknowledged that the climate is changing, but without saying much about what they would do once in office.
Leipard said that she would need to study the county’s current climate policies once in office. She indicated support for energy conservation and possibly renewable energy projects on county-owned facilities, and said she promised to delve into it more deeply “after the election.”
Kendrick states that he “remains personally and professionally committed to climate action” but points out that the General Assembly limits the county commission's ability in that regard. He too declined to point out anything specific that he would do in his first year. He finished by forecasting that the negative impacts from a changing climate will undoubtedly make the job more challenging over time.
Generally speaking, the reality is that, as with many other issues, politicians may enter their office with good climate intentions; however, after getting there they can easily fall into the business-as-usual routine. They need to be encouraged throughout their term of office to pursue climate goals.
So, your climate vote next Tuesday is only a beginning. The real work for the 59% of us who want more climate action from local officials is to keep reminding them that we care about climate action. Voting for the climate on Election Day is important, but equally important is to continue that work afterward.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He writes a monthly column for the Missourian focused on climate issues.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.