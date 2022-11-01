You may be planning to vote for the climate next Tuesday, but truth be told, your work at the ballot box is only a beginning to the pursuit of climate action. Voting for the climate means a lot more than simply electing someone who says they will pursue a climate action agenda. It means following up once they are in office to keep climate at the top of their agenda and prevent it from falling into the business-as-usual routine that happens in politics.

Take the ribboncutting event at the Regional Airport that occurred two weeks ago. If you opened up the Missourian the next day you saw a front page photo of Columbia Mayor Barb Buffaloe helping inaugurate the new terminal building dedicated to expanding air travel. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are usual activities for mayors, so it seems quite natural that Buffaloe would be at the event. It is not, however, a good look for someone who prides herself as a climate action leader.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

