I am not surprised that I already heard those terrifying words that liberals, secularists, humanists and atheists are waging some sort of war Christmas. It is what Politico called, “a never-ending cultural conflict during which traditional, explicitly Christian celebrations of the holiday season are under assault from the sinister forces of secular pluralism.”
Nowhere in the Christian Bible does it say what day Christ was born.
Christmas was concocted to counter the pagan ritual of Saturnalia, a month long holiday dedicated to the winter solstice with festivities, drink and gaiety. Pope Julius I (February 6, 337 until his death on April 12, 352) chose that day to celebrate Christ’s birth as a way of “co-opting the pagan rituals.”
Though Europeans attempting to settle in the hostile environment of the “New World” had their many separate religious ideologies, the main purpose of each colony was that of commerce, whether it was to grow tobacco crops, hunting and selling of furs, or the search for the elusive gold, with religion following close behind.
In 1610 the leaders of the Jamestown colony formed a governing document, the “Articles, Lawes, and Orders, Divine, Politique, and Martiall for the Colony in Virginea.”
Thirty-seven laws and their associated punishments were declared. The first seven “laws” dealt with various forms of blasphemy, with most of the infractions punishable by death, possibly after a short torture session.
The Mayflower Compact of 1620, to which many Christian nationalists refer, stated clearly that those witnessing the document “solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another, covenant, and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic…”
The Puritans outlawed the celebration of Christmas believing that the only “holy” day mentioned in the Bible was the Sabbath and no other holiday was to be given that status, including Easter. Even the celebration of the day of one’s birth was dismissed.
By 1659, the celebration of Christmas was outlawed in the Massachusetts colony until 1686, when royal governor of the colony, Sir Edmund Andros flanked by armed soldiers for protection from the Puritan radicals, celebrated Christmas with song and prayer.
On the other hand, the Dutch colony of New Amsterdam (now New York City) never recognized itself as a religious colony, counting Jews, Catholics and other religions among its citizens. The oldest American Jewish temple was established in 1624 in New Amsterdam.
Even today there are Christian sects, including Quakers, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and the Churches of Christ, which do not celebrate Christmas.
There are at least a dozen major secular and sectarian holidays that fall around the winter solstice. Because of that knowledge, I wish people to have a “good holiday season.” Just by looking at a person, one cannot tell, with the exception of possibly their clothing and/or jewelry, if they are Evangelical Christians, Catholics, Protestants, Jewish, Muslim, or any one of the hundreds of other religions and sects found in our great state.
I do not get upset when people wish me a “Merry Christmas,” realizing that the holiday has taken on its own persona as a month of shopping, culminating with the celebration of the lengthening of the days as spring approaches. I just smile, say “have a happy holiday season” and move on.
So where did the so-called war on Christmas originate? It is said to have started as an anti-Semitic movement in the 1920s when supposedly Henry Ford declared that some group (the Jews) was waging a war on Christmas.
In 1959, the John Birch Society, a far-right wing organization, blamed United Nations “fanatics” for the so-called “assault on Christmas.”
On Dec. 7, 2004, The O’Reilly Factor aired a segment titled “Christmas Under Siege.” The white Christian nationalist took the baton from there and are still running with it.
The “war” was intensified by Fox News’ John Gibson’s 2005 book “The War on Christmas: How the Liberal Plot to Ban the Sacred Christian Holiday Is Worse Than You Thought.”
Not every conservative is onboard with this sentiment. Conservative Washington Post columnist George Will is quoted as saying “Not every skirmish is a war, and Christmas seems to be doing fine…”
Do I have a quarrel with “Merry Christmas?” Not really. If it is part of your religious belief, so be it. But do not assume that others share your religious canons, for about 70% of the world’s population is not of a Christian faith or sect.
So, have a safe and merry holiday season, and please honor those who do not share your religious beliefs.
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
