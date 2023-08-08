By now you have likely seen the viral video of a group of white men attacking a 65-year-old Black security guard at the Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront. Allegedly the incident occurred when the security guard asked a group of white boaters to move their rivercraft. In the video two white men began to fight the security guard, which led to two more white men attacking the guard. Subsequently, Black men came to the rescue of the security guard, and that escalated to a full brawl between Black and white people on the riverfront. The police arrived and arrested several people, and the mayor of Montgomery has called for a full investigation as to whether the incident was “racially motivated.” One thing is without question: The security guard was simply trying to do his job.
While I appreciate that the mayor of Montgomery has called for a full investigation, and promised that “justice will be done,” what evidence can be presented that will prove to a divided America that the incident was racially motivated? One thing I have learned about living in America is that people do not see racist actions until they see it. For the most part, many white people just do not see it.
