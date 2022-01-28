Thank you to the concerned citizens who gathered at the Wabash Station last Friday evening to protest the city’s policy of only opening Wabash as an emergency shelter when the temperature is forecast to be 9 degrees and below.
Thank you, also, to the city officials who late Friday afternoon raised the threshold to 15 degrees. I was relieved it was a peaceful gathering; an occupation of Wabash would have been counterproductive.
The need for winter emergency shelter has not been resolved, however. Wabash’s capacity of 13 is much too small, staffing is inadequate and availability is unpredictable. More citizen interest, letters to council members and protests will apparently be necessary.
Many of the protesters last Friday were volunteers forming a group that cares for the 30 to 50 homeless campers who prefer camping to using existing shelters, such as Harbor House or Room at the Inn. These shelters are likely to be full on particularly cold nights.
These volunteers distribute clothing and hygiene items; shoes and coats; tents and sleeping bags; and warm meals several times a week throughout the year. One group has operated for four years and members say they provide “mutual aid.” They provide support, coffee and oatmeal at 6 a.m. when the homeless campers need to leave the Wabash Station. Why do they need to leave Wabash at 6 a.m. anyhow?
I have been observing Columbia’s homeless services network for more than a decade. There are some mighty success stories, such as Love Columbia; Welcome Home, for veterans; True North; and a youth shelter, but progress for an adequate day center and overnight shelter has been painfully slow — even before COVID-19 hit.
Compared to several cities I have visited, Columbia lags behind in homeless services and more importantly in creativity and imagination. Nashville, Tennessee and Springfield, for example, have more varied services and have had them for several decades. Why hasn’t Columbia made more progress?
For starters, I suggest that too many people who are somewhat interested in “working on this issue” just didn’t get the job done. While Veterans United’s donations are helpful, city officials and nonprofit leaders need to lead the way. So far, such leadership has not been up to the task.
The proposed Opportunity Center, whenever it opens, however it is developed, will not eliminate the need for winter emergency shelter, because not all homeless people feel safe and comfortable in a shelter. Just last week, I observed a man standing in line at Room at the Inn who was distressed with the confusion and procedures. After a few minutes he asked for his backpack back, saying “I can’t do this, I have to go.” Fortunately, a staff member stepped up, saw his distress, talked with him, and drove him to an outside space to fend for himself.
I have seen several men leave Room at the Inn and local lodging in the middle of the night. A few years ago, as I was leaving the Columbia Public Library on a snowy evening, the security officer was dealing with a homeless man who had no place to go, as the Room at the Inn and Harbor House were full. I recognized him as Carl I asked the officer what I could do and was told to “give him a sleeping bag and drop him in a parking garage.” That’s what I did, but I felt lousy.
At last week’s Columbia City Council meeting, Dirk Burhans spoke about camps in Columbia and why establishing “sponsored camps” would improve homeless services.
Burhans described the dangers faced by unsheltered people living in local camps. Since Dec. 8, three homeless camps have been evicted. He presented an honest assessment of the dangers and ills of homeless camps and requested the city create a permanent, sanctioned encampment for unsheltered people who are unable or unwilling to go to shelters.
A city-sponsored camp could be located on several acres of vacant land that Columbia already owns. At a minimum, it should provide a dumpster, water and restrooms. A car camp should also be established to increase security.
Some cities have established tent camps so the homeless can return to the same area every night. Secure storage of personal items is often provided. Homeless camps often tend to become communities where campers become aware of each others and acknowledge their space.
While sponsored camps would increase the quality of life of both the homeless and surrounding neighbors, temporary emergency shelter is needed immediately and certainly before the Opportunity Center is established. Using the small Wabash Station is a solution of last resort. The city should consider the Armory, the first floor wing of the ARC or the Columbia Agriculture Park's market pavilion for a temporary emergency shelter.
Based on support for Room at the Inn, conversations with local citizens and the long volunteer lists at local homeless services, I submit that most Columbia residents would choose to support a winter emergency shelter. Leadership is the missing requirement. Sometimes leadership comes from elected officials, sometimes from nonprofit organizations and sometimes it springs from protestors speaking for the folks they serve.