So far, those of us who live in the middle of the country have pretty much escaped the worst effects of climate change. We in Columbia have endured a spell of hot weather, but not really anything out of the ordinary.
Texas normally has almost tropical weather, but extremely cold weather related to climate change tried residents there, who lived through freezing temperatures and did so while most of the power plants shut down.
Scientists point to climate change spinning off Arctic winds that added to the abnormally cold weather. Chances are that Texas would have been cold anyway, but climate change probably made it worse.
Weather scientists have not been so shy in their predictions about the East and West coasts and the Gulf of Mexico. Northern California has been hot and dry, leading to one of the most devastating wildfire seasons ever recorded. Likewise with Oregon, Washington, Colorado and other Western states. The images of the wildfires have been shown on national TV almost every night. Predictions are that things will only get worse.
The same thing with the Gulf of Mexico, where the coastal towns and the City of New Orleans had too much water. Aided by high winds, small towns were wiped out. Hurricane Ida then cut a path through Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia. Then Ida, downgraded to a tropical depression, dumped vast quantities of rain on New York City, New Jersey and Maryland.
The rainfall in New York City was the most rain ever, breaking a record that was established only a week earlier.
What is going on?
Meteorologists are reluctant to pin the blame on any one storm, but rather state the storms on the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico were greatly enhanced by climate change. Hurricane Ida, for example, intensified from a Category 2 storm to a Category 4 in a matter of hours. That quick intensification meant that little preparation was conducted. Alerts were issued, but by the time of the alerts, it was too late.
The same happened with the wildfires on the West Coast. While the prolonged drought, aided by hot temperatures, was most likely responsible for many of the fires, weather gurus are not, for the most part, willing to go on record that, in this case, global warming was at fault. While the fires are more intense, more numerous and more widespread, it could well be just the usual variation of normality. That is fine, but the fact is that the drought and the fires were this way last about 120,000 years ago. That is a long way from “normal.”
There are those who state that climate change is just a hoax. Hoaxes are used to benefit someone or many someones. The recent hurricanes and wildfires do not benefit anyone, certainly not residents whose homes are demolished by wind and rain or have been burned to the ground by wildfires.
Insurance companies have not benefited at all, having to pay for all those dwellings that have been demolished or burned.
So, who benefits? If this indeed a “hoax,” someone should, but look far and wide, and it will be quickly learned that there are very few benefits. Maybe a few fossil fuel companies, but that is about it.
Those who claim otherwise — that climate change is a “hoax,” point to the eventual non-reliance on fossil fuels and the growing reliance on wind and solar for production of electricity and for transportation. That, however, is just common sense.
To reduce emissions from burning coal, oil and gas, and to increase reliance on fuels that don’t release greenhouse gas emissions, is not only economically justifiable, but maybe will reduce the horrible effects of climate change.
Too much water in the East, too little in the West. That is the new norm.