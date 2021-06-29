MU's Sanborn Field, located in the heart of Columbia on the MU campus, is a treasure in many ways. A historic agricultural research center, it is also seven acres of serenity in the middle of a busy city, and a weather data factory, all in one.
Driving by the 130-year-old Sanborn Field, one sees the 40 research plots laid out side-by-side, still being used by agricultural scientists as they study various crop management systems. Two robot-looking weather stations are the only hardware embedded in the field. Modest in size, the weather stations churn out lots of data every day that serves the state and our community in innumerable ways. Increasingly, it has become helpful in understanding how the climate is changing in mid-Missouri.
Data is the cornerstone to understanding climate change. Without weather data like that coming from Sanborn Field, we would be clueless and adrift. Sanborn’s weather records started in the last century, but since 2000 the station’s data is online and available in daily and hourly readings, with multiple weather parameters that include temperatures, sunlight, precipitation and more.
Sanborn is part of a state network of 34 weather stations that are run by MU Extension, known as the Missouri Mesonet. The network is managed by Missouri State Climatologist Pat Guinan, who, even with a minimal budget, is able to provide mountains of data and monthly weather analysis for anyone interested in Missouri’s weather.
The mesonet data are free and available to anyone online by searching for Missouri Mesonet-AgEBB and can be very useful for many things, like figuring out just how weird the weather has been over this past month.
Using Sanborn Field data, for instance, you can discern that neither the soggy downpours we’ve had recently, nor the hot and dry weather we experienced the first half of June, were anything close to typical.
Starting with the recent wet weather, we experienced the highest rainfall of any day and of any month out of the last 21 years on June 25. The week leading up to that was also quite soggy. In fact, that one week saw more rainfall than any entire month of June since 2000, with over 10 inches.
So, with the wettest day and the wettest month of the last 21 years, you would think that this June has been a wet month, right? No, not necessarily, because you would then have to explain how the first half of June was also the driest period over that time. With zero precipitation over the first two weeks of the month, it appeared that we were entering a drought. In fact it had the markings of a flash drought, going from normal precipitation in May to high temperatures, low humidity. Then, practically overnight, it stopped being the driest June and turned into the wettest June in the past 21 years. I’d barely unpacked the new sprinkler I bought for the drought when I had to go back to the store for a sump pump.
It is, if you ask me, a picture of climate change — not a pretty picture when dealing with flooded basements and closed roadways. A picture, nonetheless, that is symptomatic of the new normal. It is also quite predictable that things will continue to get even more unusual with even warmer and more variability in humidity until we see a change in one important weather record, that is a lowering of carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere.
CO2 levels are not measured at Sanborn Field; they are sampled in faraway remote places where fewer people mean fewer opportunities to affect the data. Places like Mauna Loa, Hawaii, and other stations around the world. Mauna Loa is where Charles Keeling first started making observations of carbon dioxide levels back in 1958. His weather station there has continued taking daily CO2 observations and has the distinction of hosting the longest continuous record of CO2 of anywhere on the planet.
Just like Sanborn Field, the Mauna Loa data are available online. There you can see that Keeling’s first posted CO2 readings in 1958 came in at 315 parts per million, which is not far from the 280 ppm identified as the pre-industrial level baseline. Since then, due to fossil fuel combustion, we have seen accelerating increases of CO2 over the years.
This year we reached a milestone measurement when CO2 went above 418. That marked a 50% increase above the pre-industrial level and is a disturbing number because of its implications for the planet. The profound weather changes we have already seen here and around the globe will pale in comparison to those changes that are predicted should the second 50% rise in CO2 occur.
Regrettably, the data show that our current trajectory will see the next 50% rise in CO2 not taking another 200 years, but as quickly as 50.
In these changing times, the data points from stations such as Sanborn Field and Mona Loa are vital. Having free access to such data is essential for us to grasp the causes of climate change and the trends that are forming our future.
Data, however, is only the messenger. They only reports the levels of greenhouses gases. We are the ones that have to interpret that data and act on them. As we see levels of greenhouse gases rise and more extreme temperature and precipitation, we need to realize that a course correction is necessary. Greenhouse gases levels are a lot like car windows on a sunny day. When the levels of greenhouse gases rise, it’s like cranking the windows shut. Nobody wants to have an overheated Earth, but we are slow to focus on the urgency of this problem. The data are talking to us, and we need to listen.