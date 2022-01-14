"The Great Hack" is a 2019 Netflix documentary about how Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data to target "persuadable" voters in toss-up states to win the 2016 presidential election for Donald Trump.
"The Great Hack" is not about Trump — he is hardly mentioned. It could have been about almost any campaign. While I recall many of the details of those events during the media’s coverage of the Mueller investigation, seeing it all again in under two hours was a bit overwhelming.
The film retraced the threat of big data for undermining our political system. We citizens have lost control of campaigns and elections, and thereby, our democracy. My reaction is mostly resignation and sadness.
Realizing that nothing significant became of the Mueller investigation weakens my view of the ability of the political system to take corrective action. Moreover, the current congressional debate about voter suppression seems old school; data mining for the purpose of invisibly influencing the election is new school. Few members of Congress seem to understand the difference.
"The Great Hack" captures how the many strides in computer technology and data analysis now allow a massive, global expansion of a new type of social manipulation that is reshaping the world in a particular image. Traditional advertising for almost a century has influenced our choice of soap, toothpaste and beer, but now the stakes are global and political.
The documentary focuses on David Carroll, former business development director for Cambridge Analytica, Brittany Kaiser, and British investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr. Their stories interweave to expose the work of Cambridge Analytica in the politics of various countries, including the United Kingdom's Brexit campaign and the 2016 United States elections.
Kaiser, a former intern for the Obama campaign, comes up with the idea to work for Republican candidates in the 2016 election, because, unlike the Democrats, they were more risk takers with the truthfulness of what they used online.
At its peak, Cambridge Analytica, held up to 5,000 data points about each of the Americans in its databases. This information was used to paint profiles of different types of voters, with an eye to identifying and later manipulating "the persuadable," i.e. on-the-fence voters. Using the collected data, Cambridge Analytica set out to create fear and/or apathy to achieve the results of the political parties that hired them.
The sharpest application of Cambridge Analytica’s method described in the "The Great Hack" was in Trinidad and Tobago, where social media was flooded with catchy graphics and slogans designed to foster apathy in those likely to vote for the candidate not hired by Cambridge.
The "Do So" campaign made it seem cool not to vote at all, so many young people did not. As with the American campaign, the bombardment of ads and demonizing and false news stories was relentless.
Political parties for years have collected information about voters. In 1972, I worked for one of the parties, going door-to-door with hopes of having a conversation with voters and scoring them 1 (never) through 5 (certain) on the likelihood of supporting that party. Even back then, voters scoring 3 and 4 would receive extra attention, and 1 and 2’s would be forgotten about.
On one hand, all that Cambridge Analytica did was to take that to a much higher level, sort of like the difference between a stream and the ocean. Not only do parties and candidates have access to more more precise data, they have sophisticated ad campaigns of false information that only experts can verify.
Most of us are passively cooperating in allowing data harvesters to use our personal data, which allows political manipulation to thrive.
Just last week, I watched another documentary titled the "The Secret Lives of Cruises." The next day, I received emails from three cruise lines inviting me to sail away with them. This invisible and unauthorized use of consumer’s personal data has been widespread for more than a decade.
"The Great Hack" raises questions about political consultant responsibility and our own ability to be manipulated. While Cambridge Analytica did lie to cover up its involvement with Facebook and Wikileaks, they did not actually steal the personal data. They simply made good use of data that was "unprotected."
Kaiser is the major focus of "The Great Hack" and has written a memoir, at the age of 32, "Targeted: The Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower's Inside Story of How Big Data, Trump, and Facebook Broke Democracy and How It Can Happen Again." She has started the Own Your Data Foundation to promote the right of citizens to own their personal data. My intent is not to criticize, or to defend, her but to identify how her ambition, her values and her opportunism should serve as a caution for protecting American democracy.
The most direct path to preventing more political manipulation is to make our personal data our personal property. That way internet companies could not track our interactions without our knowledge and permission.
Had he not gotten involved in Jan. 6 activities, it is possible that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, and his book "The Tyranny of Big Tech," might have spearheaded congressional action to consider ways to prevent information technology firms use of personal data. As it is, American political polarization goes on as threats to democracy persist.