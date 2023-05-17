“Are you familiar with the Constitution of the United States? Do you live in the USA or another country without freedom of speech?”
The Quora.com question had me wondering what our legislature had done now.
I do not know who said it, but we are much better off when our legislature is not in session.
On May 12, the Missouri legislature closed the doors on its 2023 session. No more bad laws, joint resolutions and concurrent resolutions. Not until a special session is called by the governor, anyway.
It amazes me that Missouri legislators could produce more than 3,000 non-budget bills, joint resolutions and concurrent resolutions starting Dec. 1, 2022, when pre-filing began, to May 12, the end the four and one-half month legislative session, and still get very little done.
When the state House and Senate agree to the language on the same legislation, it is call “Agreed and Finally Passed,” and is sent to the governor for his signature or veto. As of Monday, only 62 bills made it through the House and Senate to be forwarded to the governor’s desk for signing. Nineteen of these bills were appropriations bills, giving life to the state’s annual budget.
That leaves only 43 bills that made it through the legislative system. One again, we had a do-nothing GOP-dominated legislature making a lot of noise with little results.
Many bills will be resurrected during the special session or during the 2024 session. Many will die on the floor.
Some of the 43 bills passed are in direct violation of the First Amendment, like the provision to teach the Hebrew Bible and New Testaments as electives in our high schools. Others restrict our right to assemble as citizens of the state of Missouri. There are anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans provisions waiting for Gov. Parson’s signature.
A number of weeks ago I wrote a 500-word essay talking to the awful laws that state and federal governments were proposing. I stopped because I thought it too harsh for the Missourian and my audience. But then again …
I have come to realize that the MAGA wing of the Missouri Republican Party, the party that wants to stay true to the writings in the state and federal constitutions and who call themselves patriots, are slowly taking away our rights, one by one, until we will be ruled by an authoritarian fascist state.
Anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ, anti-women, anti-voting rights and many other bills that run contrary to the basic principles of a free Democratic-Republic are being discussed. Missouri is a perfect example of a state where rights are being taken away from the citizens in the name Christian morality.
We are awaiting the governor to sign legislation concerning who can participate in school sporting events that are organized by sex. SB 39 focuses on keeping trans-females from participating in women sports.
SB 49 makes it illegal to provide a trans-child with any of the medical and drug treatments for gender-affirming care.
Last year, the Parent Bill of Rights passed allowing parents to review school curriculum and giving them the right to deem a book or picture too sexual or obscene for their children. Over 300 books have been banned because the theme and purpose of the books, in MAGA nationalist minds, are pornographic.
The state legislature threatened to defund the state’s public libraries, because they sought to redress the government for its book-banning legislation.
Bans on freedom of assembly, especially focused on drag performances, are being outlawed based on a flimsy definition of “obscenity.”
It was Associate Justice Potter Stevens who could not define pornography but famously said, “I know it when I see it.”
I never heard of children being killed by a drag show or from reading a book, yet our Republican legislature will not institute universal background checks, a waiting period for gun purchases or ban the weapons of war that are only designed to kill people.
I really wonder how many of our legislators have ever read Article I Section 2 of the Missouri Constitution, to “Promotion of general welfare — natural rights of persons — equality under the law — purpose of government.”
Or Article 1 Section 9, which demands “That the people have the right peaceably to assemble for their common good, and to apply to those invested with the powers of government for redress of grievances by petition or remonstrance.”
Or the preamble of the Declaration of Independence:
"We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness…"
David Rosman is an award winning editor, writer and professional speaker. He is the Missouri State Director of American Atheists and a bi-monthly columnist for the Columbia Missourian.
