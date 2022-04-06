The citizens of our fair city are at each other’s throats once again. No, this has nothing to do with Tuesday’s election or the right wing of the GOP pushing for banning books in our schools and libraries, or critical race theory, or any of the other multitudes of issues facing Columbia.
No. The proposition being discussed has to do with trash; more specifically, roll carts … again. (Editor’s note: the City Council agreed Monday to place the question of roll cart use for trash service on the August ballot.)
Didn’t we have this discussion in 2015 when sanity was not part of the election? Or in 2021 when the subject was breached by City Council? Or on March 24, when John Darkow’s political cartoon equated the movement to bring the question of roll carts back to the ballot to Sisyphus’ rolling a rock up the proverbial mountain?
In 2015, Linda Green wrote a letter to the editor stating her position against roll carts. Her complaints were simple: she’d have to take 52 trips to the curb each year — which she was doing with her current trash bag system. She complained that she would have to drag the carts to the curb through rain, snow and the darkness of night. That “carts would sit at the curb all day long, at the mercy of vandalism and wind, downgrading the neighborhood.”
What’s the difference between rolling a cart up the driveway and carrying a 30- to 50-pound inferior garbage bag to the curb once a week?
I had a home in Denver for 13 years and had roll carts for the entire time. Most people kept their carts on the side of their driveway, out of site of the passersby and rolled them to their street designation once a week with no problems.
Unlike our current trash bag system, the roll carts will not be an active target for animals roaming the neighborhood in the wee hours of the morning.
The other argument I hear is that of the fictitious old lady having to push the carts uphill (both ways, mind you) and getting hurt or worse, killed.
In 2021, I called the Denver Department of Public Works to ask if anyone had ever died pushing a trash cart. After the information officer stopped laughing, she told me no, no one was ever injured or killed from the trash carts to her knowledge. In a city with over 322,000 private homes, that’s quite impressive.
One of the many advantages of roll carts is that the number of people needed to collect the garbage will be reduced significantly. A single operator can drive the truck, collect the trash and deposit the entire load at our notorious landfill. The worker’s compensation claims will be greatly reduced for back, neck and other injuries coming from lifting the heavy bags day in and day out, be it in the sun, rain or snow.
Because of the harsh working conditions and the lack of sanitation employees, we had a temporary halt to the collection of recyclables because we could not find enough people willing to hang on to the back of a trash truck for hours on end to collect the blue or black city-issued trash bags.
The Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts started a Facebook page to organize the collection of signatures to put the issue on the August ballot. With over 3,000 members on Facebook, the group has obtained and submitted 3,244 signatures to put the issue back on the ballot in August.
OK, not all of the members of the Facebook group are pro-trash carts. But the interest is there, and Columbia’s citizens are starting to see the light — trash carts are better.
Once again, the arguments against rolling trash carts seem to be coming from the Not In My Backyard contingency. These are people who don’t like change and will fight tooth and nail to prevent change from happening, believing that the old way is better.
I really don’t understand what the citizens of Columbia are afraid of. Maybe many believe that the government has some sinister plot to take over our lives and that it starts with the trash collection, with no end in sight. Pardon the pun, but that is rubbish.
As I wrote seven years ago, we will no longer see citizens using commercial waste disposal systems for “illegal” waste. We will see lower costs for worker’s compensation over the lifetime of the roll carts. We will see a more efficient and effective method of dealing with our residential collection of trash.
We will see a greater use of the recycling system making Columbia a greener and more sustainable city.
