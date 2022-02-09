On Feb. 2, Missouri’s governor made national news, not for anything positive he had accomplished, but for making a statement which was in direct conflict with Article 6, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution.
Parson was admonishing the GOP-led state Senate for rejecting the nomination of Donald Kauerauf as the director for the Department of Health and Senior Services.
In his statement, Parson states that he would choose a candidate who holds the “same Christian values” that he holds.
Article 6 states “… no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
The 14th Amendment takes the step of requiring that “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
The governor’s statement concerning a religious test for “Christian values” would be in clear violation of the Constitution, if and when he selects a Christian as his nominee for any position within the state government.
State Rep. Adam Schwadron, R- St. Charles, is of the Jewish faith, and, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, rightfully asked “Would someone who is Jewish, such as myself, be considered for nomination?”
In the same vein, would the governor refuse to nominate a Muslim, a Sheikh, a Buddhist or an atheist for a political position in state government?
Our founders knew how religion mixed with government was a key to unlocking discrimination because someone believes in a deity or ethics differently from the heads of the theocracy.
The first line of the First Amendment of the Constitution states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof … .”
The “Establishment Clause” states that there will be no mixing of government and religion. The Free Exercise clause does not mean that one religion has the right to discriminate against all others, but every religion, major or minor, and those of no religion have the same rights as the majority religion.
Brian Kaylor, the editor of Baptist publication Word & Way and who sits on the board of the St. Louis chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement: “It’s a little shocking just to see the governor make such an explicitly sectarian claim about who he would pick for this type of position.”
Bottom line is that discrimination and the refusal to appoint someone based on one’s religion or non-belief is a violation of both state and federal law.
Parson is in some ways a hypocrite of the Constitution he supposedly cherishes. He champions the rights declared under the Second Amendment for “… the right of the people to keep and bear Arms …” regardless of the circumstances or background of the person who wishes to own a firearm.
Yet, as with other documents, Parson ignores the parts of the federal and state constitutions, and laws, when they do not align with his personal beliefs and values.
Robyn Pennacchia wrote in the online magazine Wonkette.com, “… it is entirely possible that Parson thinks that ‘Christian values’ is a term interchangeable with ‘good values,’ is not aware that non-Christians exist in the United States, thinks that atheists are just Christians who are ‘angry at God,’ or thinks the whole ‘religious test’ thing just means you can’t require people to join a particular sect of Christianity in order to hold office … .”
But, like Pennacchia, I truly doubt it.
There are a lot of things that Parson and our state legislators have done in the past and are currently doing with which I disagree. Examples include HB 1724, which would allow religious student organizations to discriminate against those of other faiths, values or ways of life. Or SB 684 and HB 2292, both of which would permit public schools to teach classes on the “Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, or the New Testament of the Bible” as elective social studies courses but disregard other religious holy books.
Our governor is opening the state up to a lawsuit if a non-Christian is not selected for any state position, regardless of where the person sits in the hierarchy of government.
Parson’s statement is not only a violation of the laws of this land but, as Kaylor stated, “a heresy of the Christian faith.”
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.