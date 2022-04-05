Columbians voted Tuesday on the complexion and tenor of the future of city government.
The mayoral and City Council races are intriguing since whoever will be elected will determine whether we move in a progressive manner toward the future, or whether we will allow conservatism to rule the day.
Will the new administration be more committed to people and the issues that effect everyday life for Columbians, or will business interests determine the agenda?
There are some major concerns that the new administration will have to face, and how these issues are managed will rest in the hands of whoever is elected.
How will Columbia manage the increased violence in the city? Will policing and mitigation strategies be community-oriented or will “might makes right” become the modus operandi? There are no simple solutions to this problem.
However, a good starting point will be whether the new administration will include more voices in the discussions about violence in Columbia. We can no longer rely on Columbia’s favorite folks to reflect upon the issues — that strategy has clearly not worked.
It is time to hear from the underrepresented of Columbia to address violence in our community.
Will the new administration tackle the problem of economic disparity in Columbia? Clearly a huge gap exists in our town. The wealthier citizens of Columbia are getting wealthier, and the working poor are getting poorer.
For people to say that all that is needed is for the least among us to “just work harder” is the epitome of foolishness. A conscientious reflection about wealth in Columbia needs to take place, or the economic gap will never be properly addressed.
Along with addressing the problem of wealth is the issue of homelessness and those without shelter or decent, affordable housing. For this writer, the question is not merely how can we find places for the homeless to live. The question is how do we respond to the mental health and substance addiction needs as well. Homelessness is complex, as we all know. And, yet, it is an issue that cannot be avoided.
I believe in Columbia. I have always said that whatever our problems are, we, as a community, can fix them. We have a wealth of talented people who have the expertise to make meaningful change in this community. I hope that the results of the election will move us in the right direction.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.