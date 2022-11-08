The results of the midterm election will be very interesting indeed.
Most political analysts suggest Americans are more concerned about the economy than any other issue. One can see why the economy is taking center stage, particularly after visiting your local grocery store or neighborhood gas station.
But, there are some other factors that will be revealed with the midterm election:
- Will people turn out and vote as the did in the last presidential election? This factor is particularly important in the Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia.
- Will women and their allies determine the direction of this country regarding reproductive rights? Will Black and brown voters be enough to stem and stop the Trump tide?
- Will Trump be a serious challenge in 2024? If the candidates Trump has endorsed are elected to office, the MAGA-mania will comfort us again. Despite Trump being the worst president in American history, his base will become more formidable if his candidates are elected.
- Will money make the difference in the midterm elections? Many note that the Republicans have spent vastly more money for their candidates than the Democrats. We all know that money has always had a huge impact on contemporary elections. The question is will it have the effect that the Republicans hope for? In other words, will they be able to buy the House and the Senate? I believe after a while people become numb to the TV ads, etc. The spending craze may have the opposite effect in this election.
Some people are predicting a “red wave” this election with the Republicans winning both the House and Senate.
Perhaps. It could end up with the same situation we have currently.
What difference will it make for the regular person out here? Will food become cheaper? Will we be safer in our communities? I wonder what impact this election will have on us. We shall soon see.
