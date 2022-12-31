The thought of about 100 unsheltered people left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures on Columbia streets the day after we celebrated, commercially or religiously, Jesus being born in a manager is jarring. All because Dec. 26 was a national holiday. All because the so called “warming centers” were closed because they are always closed on holidays.
A few restaurants on the Business Loop were open, but there was no bus transportation and the library, city hall and churches were closed. Harbor House, the Salvation Army shelter, had limited capacity. The Columbia Mall and the ARC were open — about 3.5 miles away. Getting there required walking on slick streets carrying one’s belongings, as reported by the Missourian.
Frankly, I was not previously aware that a Monday holiday would affect the local homeless community. This would not have happened, and did not happen, in previous years when churches rotated hosting Room at the Inn (RATI). Fairview United Methodist Church hosted Room at the Inn during the week of Christmas for several years, probably on the last Sunday Christmas in 2016. I volunteered several wonderful Christmas Eve and Christmas evenings there pre-Covid, enjoying the quality and quantity of Christmas treats and interacting with guests and other volunteers playing board games and watching movies. That’s where a homeless guitarist introduced me to Garth Brook’s “Friends in Low Places.”
I don’t blame any single organization or person for pushing “the least of us” out into the 22 degree weather, with windchills that dropped the “feels like” temperature to 10 to 12 degrees. But Columbia can do better.
We have compassionate volunteers and amply-funded programs, but when they all come together, things don’t always go well.
There are fundamental differences between nonprofit volunteer organizations such as Turning Point, as designed about 15 years ago, and the newly-housed Room at the Inn at the VFW and church organizations. Namely, church activists and volunteers are motivated by religious and membership motives, not necessarily social service employment objectives.
I have been skeptical of the proposed Opportunity Campus that is largely justified using the old RATI and original Turning Point rationale, but which won’t have the same church member participation. I remember when both RATI and Turning Point relied almost exclusively on volunteers. Unfortunately, as organizations become more “professional” they tend to become less “service oriented.”
My play “A Night at the Shelter” performed in Columbia in 2015 included this theme of the importance of volunteer motivation. I discovered this for myself back about 2010, when I first volunteered. I usually signed up for Monday nights while churches tended to accept responsibility for an entire week — usually at the RATI site for that week. They would let their members figure out how to fill the volunteer list for that week.
Most Mondays when I arrived at the church hosting RATI, I was greeted with “What are you doing here? I never saw you in this church.” After several weeks, I figured out the human behavior at work. Despite having volunteered multiple nights that season, I was an outsider to that church. As I remember, there was even some competition among the church-based volunteers about “which church served the best food.”
Compassion-driven volunteerism has its limits, including the lack of steady funding. The challenge for homeless service management is to keep the spirt of compassion in a routine organization without losing sight of the goal —caring for the homeless.
Thinking of the Christmases I spent at Fairview Methodist shaped my reaction to this week’s lack of attention to Monday’s disappointing service to the homeless. Betty Wilson, a now retired Columbia lawyer and civil rights activists, volunteered at RATI one Christmas, probably 2018, in part because she saw a play, “Street Stories,” that I had contributed to. In addition to a law degree, Betty earned a master’s of social work before starting her family. Betty was disappointed in several aspects of RATI operations. We got to talking and I asked, “So what would you do differently?” Her response was something like, “I would ask the guests if they were satisfied and ask them for ideas about RATI policies.”
I thought, “Holy smokes, I bet many of them have ideas about check-in, rules infraction and priorities. Heck, we should ask them about their needs.” Most adults, even homeless ones, develop a sense of ownership when they are asked their opinions.
Suppose local homeless service organizations made it a standard practice to ask guests and volunteers to evaluate their operations and suggest solutions and changes. In this 2022 case, if they had been asked as soon as paid staffers realized that the Monday holiday would present a service scheduling problem, there would have been lots of ideas floated. Here are likely ones:
1. Put out a call for help. Many individuals would have stepped up with small donations of money and even space in their homes, if they knew there was a “homeless walking the streets” problem.
2. Amend the contract with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church to provide an emergency shelter on the day after Christmas.
3. Have the city manager open Wabash Station for the holiday.
4. Ask downtown churches to open for a day.
5. Rent a warming bus — just for warmth, if not for transportation.
6. Rent the MU Health Care Pavilion at the Columbia Farmers Market for a day. Heck, pipe in some music and set up tables for homeless artists to paint and others to play chess.
Homelessness across America will not be going away any time soon. A variety of homeless services are provided in Columbia, but their mere existence is not a solution and can easily be viewed as an excuse for better solutions.
The Columbia City Council needs to stay involved in overseeing and evaluating the performance and coordination of local homeless services. Otherwise, each organization will be marching to the beat of their own drum and sometimes leaving real people out in the cold.
