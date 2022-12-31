The thought of about 100 unsheltered people left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures on Columbia streets the day after we celebrated, commercially or religiously, Jesus being born in a manager is jarring. All because Dec. 26 was a national holiday. All because the so called “warming centers” were closed because they are always closed on holidays.

A few restaurants on the Business Loop were open, but there was no bus transportation and the library, city hall and churches were closed. Harbor House, the Salvation Army shelter, had limited capacity. The Columbia Mall and the ARC were open — about 3.5 miles away. Getting there required walking on slick streets carrying one’s belongings, as reported by the Missourian.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

