President Richard M. Nixon did me a favor 50 years ago this month. He ended the Selective Service draft the beginning of my last semester in college.

I was a loser in the draft lottery for my birth year, drawing a “22.” It was likely that men with numbers under 120 or so would be called for military duty, likely to Vietnam. For four prior years, I was privileged to postpone military service due to my student deferment, which would have expired that May.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

