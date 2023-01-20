President Richard M. Nixon did me a favor 50 years ago this month. He ended the Selective Service draft the beginning of my last semester in college.
I was a loser in the draft lottery for my birth year, drawing a “22.” It was likely that men with numbers under 120 or so would be called for military duty, likely to Vietnam. For four prior years, I was privileged to postpone military service due to my student deferment, which would have expired that May.
The United States’ role in Vietnam military operations grew from a few hundred advisers in 1955 to full scale warfare in 1964 until our troops were removed in 1975 under less than honorable circumstances. More than 2 million Vietnamese civilians, more than 1 million Vietnamese military, and 58,200 American military were killed during that war. Moreover, millions of American families had loved ones stationed in Vietnam. It left us with an all-volunteer Army; reduced trust in American political and military institutions; and cultural confusion about domestic inequalities, respect for authority and the meaning of patriotism.
Nixon’s Jan. 27, 1973, executive order ended the draft that otherwise would have expired the end of June that same year. That wasn’t a big deal from a public policy perspective but it was a big deal for me. Otherwise, I would have had to make a decision between going to the military, pursuing a medical deferment, joining the reserves, applying for conscientious objector status, or fleeing (aka “defecting”) to Canada.
Vietnam dominated my college experience and that of most students between 1965 to 1975. Talking (“rapping” it was called) about the Vietnam War, America’s place in the world and the military-industrial complex challenged my values, affected my use of time and my choice of friends. There were “teach-ins” on most college campuses about the war and active demonstrations intended to stir up and interrupt daily life as a means of forcing public attention to stop the war. The abortion protests and discussions of last summer or the street protests after George Floyd’s murder, if they were to be maintained for eight years, are the closest parallels.
One impact of ending the draft that became evident in the past 20 years but receives little public discussion was activating reserve units for multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. This sometimes included reservists nearing 50 years of age who were teachers and insurance agents and never really expected to go off to war. That was necessary because we have no longer had active selective service draft.
Looking back, the Vietnam Era is a large cause of the political polarization so prevalent in American today. The era exposed differing opinions about the danger of the spread of communism, the ideology of the Cold War and the validity of the “domino theory” as a driving force of future history. During endless conflict and chaotic public debates and political protests, students like me were deciding what they would do if they received a letter from their local draft board.
Nixon’s ending the draft spared me from making a decision. Both my parents, and all six uncles and one aunt, had served during World War II. I am an Eagle Scout; I believe we have citizenship responsibility, so my decision was probably less difficult than many students. While I knew of two guys among the 30,000 to 100,000 who went to Canada, it’s nearly unimaginable I would leave the country to escape the draft.
Vietnam is still a troublesome topic for me because of what it revealed about our political system, the scars it left, and the human pain we caused, mostly unknowingly. I fulfilled a lifetime goal in 2014 when I visited North and South Vietnam. I still tend to avoid dramatized films about Vietnam, but have read several history books, including Robert McNamara’s 1995 book “In Retrospect: The tragedies and lessons of Vietnam” and his son, Craig’s, “Because our fathers lied: A memoir of truth and family, from Vietnam to today,” which details his father’s lack of integrity whether it was testifying before Congress or keeping score in a tennis match. I highly recommend John Musgrave’s new book “The Education of Corporal John Musgrave,” and videos based on it, to understand a life well-lived dealing with memories of Vietnam and his transition to opposing the war, dealing with his survivor’s guilt and learning how to be a civilian again.
Nixon’s executive decision to end the draft prevented me from having to make a personal decision. I immediately dropped all the courses I didn’t need to graduate, became a part-time student to save money and got a part-time job. My life would have been different had I been drafted. I have been blessed with a wonderful education, good career opportunities and good health. More importantly, I escaped the burden of war memories and the responsibility of striving to live up to the loyalty Cpl. Musgrave still feels toward his Marine buddies. I don’t feel guilty that I did not serve during Vietnam, but I am grateful to Musgrave and others who try to educate Americans about the tragedies of war.
