Climate change is no longer a future concept. Driven by fossil fuel combustion, it is beginning to push back and we are starting to see what that looks like. Climate-induced weather patterns such as the ultra-high temperature heat waves, mega-droughts and severe hurricanes were predicted outcomes of a warming planet. But, some new weather phenomenon have emerged as well — like "weather whiplash," which could easily become a significant threat to us in mid-Missouri.
The probability of a drought-to-flood phenomenon is not a situation of if it might happen here, but rather when. It starts in a normal set of sequences, with a dry spell like we are in now that eventually sees a flow of warm, moist air that then collides with cold air to form a storm front. That is a very typical way for droughts to come to an end, with a storm front that provides much needed rainfall. However, the difference with the whiplash event is that the front doesn’t move, or at least moves very slowly. The lack of movement is due to jet stream irregularities that may be attributable to climate change, and — importantly — the stalled movement causes an extended rainfall that dumps amazing amounts of water onto a small geographic area.
That is what happened just east of Columbia in July. A line of thunderstorms from St. Peters to St. Louis stalled out and dumped 12 inches or rain in places in a 24-hour period. St. Louis experienced 9 inches, where two people died. As a reference, the highest daily total of rain in Columbia in the last quarter century was less than 6 inches.
Compounding this type of whiplash event are the dry conditions. When soils dry out, they become less capable of absorbing rainfall. So when the torrents of water hit, the dry soils absorb very little and a lot more runoff occurs. Extra runoff compounds the amount of water being drained so that the drought can instantly "whiplash" into a life-threatening flood. Two days after the St. Louis flooding occurred another whiplash event hit western Kentucky, where 38 people lost their lives.
Columbia should be bracing itself for these type events, but it is not.
The 2018 Climate Action Plan called for the city to harden the community to climate risks. The latest report by the Sustainability Office, in 2021, however, only lists emission reductions as key targets. Stormwater is addressed in terms of stream protection, but not in terms of hardening city infrastructure to flood events.
The truth is, a 12-inch rain on local watersheds would be impossible to accommodate with infrastructure alone. There is no way that amount of rain could go down the drain without major consequences to homes and businesses. The highest rainfall within the last 23 years was a 5.8 inch storm in June 2021. It caused damage to homes throughout the Hinkson Creek watershed. It swamped an outdoor swimming pool and nearly took out a utility substation. In today’s climate changed world it is fair to ask, what would happen if that rainfall were doubled?
Home insurance policies may not cover damages from a flood, which was pointed out by Science News in May 2020. Homeowners cannot rely on the 100-year flood maps to indicate if they are at risk because these maps rely on data reaching back into non-climate-change times. Specifically, they don’t incorporate phenomenon like whiplash events. Homeowners and renters are responsible for their properties and possessions. It is their responsibility to assess their risk exposure and, if a vulnerability to localized flooding is found, to investigate the purchase of flood insurance. Residents of Boone County and within Columbia are eligible to buy national flood insurance at www.floodsmart.gov/flood-insurance-provider.
This is what the city can and should do: Educate the community in making good decisions regarding storm water and flooding assessments and raise awareness of this new vulnerability that climate change brings. Otherwise, as a community, we will end up learning the hard way. We can’t expect the government to take care of us at every turn, but we should be able to count on science-based agencies to help alert us when danger is at our doorstep.
Currently we have storm-water educators in both the city and county who do great service in educating us on how to protect our streams and drainages from the damage of pollutants and storm surges. They are already at capacity working on water quality. We should not expect them to become water quantity experts as well. Instead, we need a complementary set of professionals to help prepare us for these whiplash events that are sure to come. If that means raising storm water utility rates, for the first time in six years, so be it. The cost for an ounce of prevention is always less than the cost of a pound of cure.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.