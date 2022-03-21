I do not understand the staunch, blanket opposition to critical race theory. We teach all kinds of theories in schools, and I believe our teachers can teach them all at age-appropriate levels in a variety of subjects — U.S. history, social studies, economics, political science, world history, etc.
What I would love to work out is what critical race theory is, and what it’s not. So I have made a list of topics, and I need to know which ones folks are uncomfortable with our teachers talking about to our young people throughout their education. Maybe you can decide?
- Africa’s great civilizations
- The Middle Passage and chatel slavery in the U.S
- The people that enslaved Africans.
- The people that bought and sold slaves
- U.S. Civil War
- Jim Crow laws
- Redlining
- The U.S. Civil Rights Movement
- “Stop and frisk” laws
- Racial discrimination in jury selection
- Government-contracted private for-profit prisons
- Indigenous peoples and tribes in America prior to 1492
- Christopher Columbus, John Smith and Pocahontas
- Indian Civil Rights Act
- The Trail of Tears
- Manifest Destiny
- Government-endorsed killing of indigenous peoples
- Exxon Valdez oil spill
- Deep Water Horizon explosion
- Standing Rock Reservation and protests of the Keystone XL pipeline
- Japanese people’s labor on U.S. soil to benefit U.S. citizens
- Anti-Japanese government propaganda
- U.S. ban on becoming a naturalized citizen if one appears Japanese
- The sinking of the USS Arizona
- Japanese internment camps on U.S. soil
- Nuclear bombs (only ones ever detonated in the world’s history) in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan
- Asian Americans facing violent attacks and racist discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are so many more histories of races in this country. I certainly don’t feel comfortable crossing anything off this list for students in kindergarten to 12th grade.
I also don’t feel entitled to tell teachers they cannot teach these and other important histories. Do you?
Kari Utterback is an NCCJ Certified Diversity FaciliTrainer and the 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award winner. She writes occasional columns for the Missourian.