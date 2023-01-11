Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?

Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that would create a Missouri constitutional amendment to expand I-70 to eight lanes — four in each direction through the state. This fund is “to be used solely by the Highways and Transportation Commission for the purposes of completing and widening or otherwise improving and maintaining Interstate 70.”

