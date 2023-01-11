Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?
Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that would create a Missouri constitutional amendment to expand I-70 to eight lanes — four in each direction through the state. This fund is “to be used solely by the Highways and Transportation Commission for the purposes of completing and widening or otherwise improving and maintaining Interstate 70.”
If you have driven from Columbia to Kansas City or to St. Louis recently, you know that the widening of I-70 is desperately needed. After all, I-70 is the one of the most traveled and deadliest interstates in the nation.
This revenue plus matching federal funding should be enough to pay for the improvements needed on the interstate.
Here is where the proposal gets a little dicey.
Effective Jan. 1, 2024, if the state’s general revenue exceeds $4 billion, the excess is to be placed in the fund, but not to exceed $1.5 billion.
Now, I am not overly in agreement with the funding plan, but it is a good starting point to begin appropriate negotiations on the language and funding mechanisms.
So why does Rowden want to put the brakes on the program even before the proposal has come to the floor? It has to do with the funding plan; Rowden told Missourinet the funding mechanism is simply “unsustainable.”
It’s not that I agree with the rest of Eigel’s other proposals. SJR-8, would create a constitutional amendment to prohibit the state from “appropriating or otherwise authorizing funds for any clinic, physician’s office, or any other place or facility in which abortions are performed or induced or any affiliate or associate of such entity. This provision shall not apply to any hospital.”
Or SB-10 which “establishes the ‘Anti-Red Flag Gun Seizure Act’ that provides that any federal order of protection or other judicial order issued by a court to confiscate any firearm, firearm accessory or ammunition from any law-abiding citizen shall be considered an infringement on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.”
But back to Rowden and SJR-9.
Rowden said he believes that Eigel’s proposed funding plan would put the total burden of paying for I-70 improvements solely on Missourians and is “not a feasible solution,” but offers no alternative.
Rowden told Missourinet that 45% of the traffic on I-70 is from out-of-state drivers and they should be footing a portion of the burden of financing the improvements to the I-70 corridor — whether through an additional gas tax or toll road or some other method not yet developed.
The general public rejected the idea of making I-70 a toll road in 1970 and again in 1992. As former state Sen. Doug Libla (R-Poplar Bluff) indicated to Missourinet in 2019, we have passed the federal exemption to make I-70 a toll road.
From his conversation with Missourinet, it sounds like Rowden has rejected Eigel’s proposal outright. Maybe, just maybe, SJR-9 should be the start of some serious negotiations on the funding of this massive endeavor.
The I-70 project would bring thousands of jobs to Missouri, not only construction employees for the new highway segments, but increase business for secondary and tertiary services for the new project and their employees.
I would hate to see a new gas/diesel tax implemented in Missouri. But I am not smart enough to devise a new plan for the “Interstate 70 Improvement Fund” on my own. I know there are better minds than mine who can provide direction and solutions to the funding predicament.
Sen. Rowden, I urge you not to reject Eigel’s proposal out of hand. There are some serious negotiations needed on how to fund the expansion of I-70 and it needs to be done soon.
And while you are at it senator, why not consider a high speed passenger rail system between St. Louis and Kansas City with stops in St. Charles, Columbia, Independence and a few other townships, with spurs to Lambert International and Kansas City International airports instead of the fourth driving lanes. Think of the reduction of traffic and pollution.
