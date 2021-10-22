Columbia Mall CarWash manager Charlie King was the first to open my eyes this past June to how a labor shortage in Columbia and across America was going to affect my life.
The Mall CarWash has closed on Wednesdays and Sundays since last April because King could not hire enough suitable workers. Not only are applications down, but several hires quit the first day because drying cars all day requires physical stamina not everyone has.
There are “help wanted” signs everywhere. At the Columbia Mall alone, Rusty Strodtman, senior general manager, says that at least 90 of the 100 stores located there are hiring and estimates there are more than 250 openings.
Labor shortages are affecting everyday life. Several fast-food restaurants have become “not-so-fast” with reduced hours and closed dining areas. Some casual and upscale restaurants have reduced their menu options and changed their hours. Getting an oil change takes longer, as can getting eyeglasses and even a haircut. There are more empty shelves and less choice as auto manufacturers, appliance manufacturers and restaurants cut their product lines. In short, consumer choice and service have declined.
While many of these changes may be considered inconveniences, driver shortages for school and city buses — and over-the-road truck drivers — result in more than just inconveniences.
Last week, OATS Transit, a nonprofit organization providing transportation to seniors and disabled reported it is short about 145 drivers statewide, out of about 600, forcing the cancellation of “nonessential” trips.
Likewise, the Missouri Board of Education has temporarily reduced qualifications for substitute teachers because of a shortage of qualified applicants.
A labor shortage is tough on workers, too. Whether in health care or car washing, doing the job of an unhired co-worker adds fatigue, stress and frustration — and a little resentment mixed with customer irritation. At the Mall CarWash, King says he tells his workers “don’t look at the line of cars, just focus on the vehicle in front of you,” but he knows the natural response is for workers to pick up the pace.
Something is going on in Columbia’s labor market, but as the Buffalo Springfield sang in “For What It is Worth” in the late 1960s, “what it is, ain’t exactly clear.”
The more I look at economic data and talk with local managers, the more I consider the unorthodox idea that maybe Columbia just has too many businesses and too much demand for workers. We are fortunate that Columbia usually has a prosperous economy, probably because of our education, health and insurance sectors. Our August 2021 unemployment rate is 2.4%, lower than Missouri’s 4% or the national 5.2%. Economists used to set the standard of an unemployment rate of 4% as “full employment.”
Columbia had 2,359 unemployed people in August. The number of openings on job finder sites seems to be at least 4,000 and maybe as high as 6,000. The central region of Missouri, which includes 19 mid-Missouri counties, has an estimate of 14,658 openings.
Official estimates of “unemployed” are certainly low and not true reflections of society, because once people become frustrated, lose hope and quit looking for a job, they are no longer classified as looking for work. Therefore, they are considered to no longer be part of the civilian labor force. The Boone Country August Civilian Labor Force was 96,961. Compared to the 2014-2018 average of 97,757 workers, there is a decline of about 800 workers who may have left the labor force.
A better indicator, and one used by most countries, is the labor force participation rate, which refers to the number of people available for work as a percentage of the total population. Last month, it was 67.41% in Boone County, 63.3% for Missouri, and 61.7% for the nation. The historical highest rate for both Missouri and the U.S. is slightly more than 70. The point is that Boone County’s labor force participation rate of 67.1 is rather high — people are engaged in the economy despite the frequent opinion that workers, especially younger one or working mothers, have stopped working. For comparison, Missouri's lowest labor force participation rate was 59.0 in June 2020, because of the pandemic.
Columbia is not alone. Nationally, there are 8.4 million unemployed but 10 million job openings. To be sure, some workers have made decisions to retire, to reduce work hours or to take care of their children and families rather than work, while others are concerned about COVID-19. The labor shortage is not only in entry-level positions but has affected law firms, education, health care and the hospitality industry.
Strodtman said he believes that the current labor shortage is only slightly related to COVID-19 concerns. He thinks the end of the supplemental federal unemployment benefits may slow the hiring process, but that people have changed their employment goals and expectations. He suspects that online employment and the working from home option are important reasons for all the “Help Wanted” signs.
If traditional economics is right, a 2.4% unemployment rate should result in increased wages pulling workers back into the economy, and consumer service should improve. If, on the other hand, workers have work-life alternatives, the labor shortage will continue with longer lines and poorer service.