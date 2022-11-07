While most perennial plants are settling in for a winter slumber, Missouri’s native witch hazels, Hamamelis virginiana, also known as American or common witch hazel, and H. vernalis, best known as Ozark witch hazel, are gearing up for their tiny, ribbon-petaled floral shows. The former begins flowering this time of year and the latter will wait until after the holiday season.
It is suspected that common witch hazel evolved its late-season flowering habit to entice pollinators that have fewer bloom buffets to choose from in the lingering days of warm weather. And Ozark witch hazel kindly waits to offer its sweet snacks until its cousin runs out of inventory.
Witch hazel flowers occur singly or in small clusters along the plant’s branches and can persist for up to a month. Functionally monoecious, which means each bloom has both male pollen-producing stamens and female carpels, blooms instead take on the role of one or the other, prohibiting self-fertilization. The nectar of the charming and distinctive blooms — that range in color from creamy yellow to bright red orange — is attractive to small gnats and bees that are witch hazel’s main pollinators.
Insects’ visits are rewarded with a sweet treat, and they share the love by spreading the plant’s sticky pollen around. In extreme cold temperatures, blooms are not unfurled.
Witch hazels’ sweet-scented blooms are one of Mother Nature’s winter weather bonuses. A tiny bouquet on the kitchen table is a sublime and welcome reminder that spring really is just around the corner.
Common witch hazel grows as a shrub or a small tree and may reach heights of 15 feet or more. It occurs naturally in the wild in much of the eastern part of the country. Ozark witch hazel is a 6- to 10-foot shrub that grows on the Ozark Plateau of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Both species are fond of part sun to light shade and prefer moist, slightly acidic, organically rich soils but once established, will tolerate a range of conditions.
Both species also have smooth gray-brown bark in lovely contrast to their pretty blooms. Attractive scalloped-edged leaves grow to 6 inches on the common species and about half that on the Ozark species. Both turn a golden yellow in the autumn.
Non-showy fruits become half-inch woody capsules that, at approximately the same time the plants are blooming, split open and “shoot” two tiny black seeds out at distances up to 25 feet with an audible “pop." Seeds can take up to two years to germinate.
Early spring-blooming hybrid crosses of Japanese witch hazel, H. japonica, and Chinese witch hazel, H. mollis, are offered as Hamamelis x intermedia. These crosses have added vigor in fragrance, bloom, foliage and size. Some commonly available hybrids include ‘Arnold Promise’ with bright yellow, extravagantly scented blooms and multicolored fall foliage. ‘Diane’ shows off with coppery/bronzy blooms, and a close-up look of hybrid ‘Jelena’ reveals blooms that are red at the base, fading to orange up the petals and tipped in yellow.
A spooky anecdote is not the source of the plant’s common name, which is believed to derive from the Old English word wych, meaning “bend.” The reference is linked to the use of common witch hazel branches as “divining rods” that bend downward in response to underground water sources when dousing, or water witching. And hazel refers to the leave’s similarity to those of the American hazelnut tree, also used for locating underground water sources.
Over-the-counter topical use of common witch hazel distillates to treat a variety of skin conditions has been approved by the FDA, one of the few plants given the green light for over-the-counter use by the agency.
Native Americans used a decoction of the plant’s bark and twigs for skin abrasions to soothe sore muscles, stop bleeding and to reduce pain and itching of hemorrhoids, among many other applications. This caught the attention of colonial settlers. In 1846, New York pharmacist Theron Pond partnered with an Oneida healer to produce and market a distillation they called “Golden Treasure,” the origin of Pond’s Cold Cream.
Witch hazel possesses scientifically proven anti-inflammatory, astringent and anti-bacterial properties. It is also used to treat acne and skin conditions such as insect bites and sunburn, and is used cosmetically as a base in toners, skin cleaners, makeup removers and aftershaves.
In addition to being a garden-worthy specimen, witch hazel has taken a prominent role in American ethnopharmacology with more than a million gallons sold annually in the United States.
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.
