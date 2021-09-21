Last Friday, Mayor Brian Treece announced he will not seek reelection next April. To many of us, this was shocking news.
Personally, I like Mayor Treece. I find him to be compassionate, very intelligent, a powerful public speaker and a man who truly cares about Columbia. I do not and did not agree with everything he said and did, but I am not one that needs my colleagues and friends to agree with me about everything. I think he was a good mayor, and I shall miss his leadership.
But now the question on the table is: Who shall be our next mayor? The next mayor of Columbia has some huge issues to tackle. Whoever wins the position will realize that the burden of leading this “blue dot in a red state” is no easy task.
Here are just a few challenges that will need serious attention and wise decision-making:
• The pandemic is not over, and it is wreaking havoc on our community. Do we mask or not mask? Will there be a vaccine available for our children 5-11 years of age, and will parents in the community vaccinate their children? If we have a serious spike of the delta COVID-19 variant, will we be forced to endure another shutdown, which hurts the business community, churches, schools, etc.?
• How should we invest our money? Do we invest more in people or policy? Everyone talks about the shelterless population, which is growing in Columbia. But a huge segment of this city that is ignored is the “working poor” among us. The median income of Columbia is approximately $50,000 per year. Yet, most of the people in my section of the First Ward don’t make $20,000 yearly. There is a huge economic gap in Columbia that needs to be addressed. Economic disparity breeds crime.
• What will policing look like in Columbia for the next five years? Will policing be more community oriented? Will mental health professionals be included in policing? Will we be able to staff the police department with effective and compassionate officers who are not overworked and underpaid? What policing will look like in the next five years or more will affect all of us in a significant way.
• We need more Black businesses and programs that enhance the Black community in Columbia. It is embarrassing how few Black businesses and projects we have in this town. The few Black businesses we have need creative and meaningful support — money through grants, accounting partnerships, opportunities to learn from other successful entrepreneurs, etc. Food and hair care cannot be the totality of Black expansion in Columbia. The new administration will be called into question in regard to Black opportunities in Columbia.
There are many talented people in Columbia who can build on what Mayor Treece has done and take us to the next level. I hope some of the candidates for the next mayorship will be women and people of color.
Indeed, there is much to be done in Columbia, but I have always stated that whatever challenges this city faces, we have the expertise and resources to solve our problems. So come on Columbia’s best and brightest — step forward and show us what you’re working with.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.