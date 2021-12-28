A brand new year is approaching and time to start thinking ahead. With countdowns and ball drops, we will be welcoming year 2022 Friday night and with it a renewed chance at doing things better this time around.
If tradition holds, we’ll then be treated to stories of the first baby born in the new year. She (or he) represents a generation that, given today’s life expectancy of 78, can live to the year 2100 and ring in a whole new century.
The prospect of making it through the next 78 years, however, is clouded by climate change. The young, it is said, will inherit the Earth, but, unfortunately along with that inheritance comes the climate issues that they will have to contend with.
This reality is not lost on many of today’s youth. Increasingly, they are becoming aware of the magnitude of the hardships coming their way, and that is showing up in climate anxieties. A study conducted last year, led by Elizabeth Marks and Caroline Hickman, psychologists from the University of Bath, potentially shows a worldwide anxiety level among the young.
The study provides a picture of 16-25 year olds that are seeing a lack of corrective climate action being taken by government and are feeling both unheard and powerless to do anything about it. The authors postulate that the chronic nature of the stress could contribute to mental health issues if left unaddressed.
Just this past month, at the UN’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the burgeoning dissatisfaction among young people was demonstrated when thousands of youth filled downtown streets. Their raised voices echoed the distrust of governments and others identified in the Marks and Hickman study.
Eva (Erin) Peterson was in Glasgow at the time of the conference. She is a 2003 graduate from Rock Bridge High School and witnessed many of the rallies there. She states in email correspondence of being impressed by both the vitality and the idealism of the young crowd.
"I think the really awesome part of the youth movement is that they haven't been jaded by the 'real world,'" she writes. "They are much more unapologetic and bold when it comes to calling out the companies, governments and world leaders that are profiting from climate destruction.”
Peterson points to the internet as a pivotal tool to enable youth to connect and teach themselves about climate change issues, helping drive the increased numbers that are publicly active.
This heightened organization is evident by a rise in youth-oriented networks such as The Sunrise Movement and others, promoting youth involvement and messages through marches, rallies and campaigns.
Other groups, such as Our Children’s Trust, press for legal intervention over governmental inaction. One such case is Juliana v. United States where a small cadre of youths filed suit in 2015 to force the federal government to protect their right to a stable climate, and have spent the past six years in legal disputes just for the right to take the case to trial.
These efforts represent a sincere attempt by youth to channel their passionate concerns into constructive ways of expression and influence. It is admirable to see the youth movement take such form. Given that they are the most vulnerable, will be the most impacted and have the least power to determine their future — since many are below voting age, they are doing what they can to influence their future.
Columbia’s youth are also taking up this baton. This year has seen climate discussions cropping up in Columbia high schools, like Rock Bridge’s student magazine "Southpaw," which took on climate topics earlier this fall with well-written articles by editors Nora Crutcher-McGowan and Anjali Noel Ramesh, and another article on sea level rise by Shubha Gautam.
Hickman students are also talking about climate change, in extracurricular student groups such as Students for Climate Action, Biology Club, and Amnesty International. Greta Frymyer has been piloting a project to get involved in local power issues. She said she hopes they can approach City Council on it in 2022 and that they will listen to student voices.
“We want to be taken seriously,” she said. ”We are tired of being talked to without being heard.”
It is encouraging to see these students interested in climate change, but concerning, as well, to find that their awareness did not come from core classes in their schooling. Instead, they were made aware of climate change outside the education system altogether, or in elective classes that only involve a limited number of students. The lack of addressing this issue in a comprehensive manner by Columbia Public Schools seems to be following the pattern described by the Marks/Hickman study where “large numbers of young people globally regard governments as failing to acknowledge or act on the crisis in a coherent, urgent way, or respond to their alarm.”
It would seem obvious that an excellent educational system should provide students with knowledge and skills preparing them for the future. Weather disasters like the recent Kentucky tornadoes make it clear that the future of today’s students will be relentlessly impacted by climate. Simple steps could be taken, by governments at all levels, to alleviate the stress.
The Columbia School Board, for instance, could encourage and listen to student groups focused on climate issues, and further could create a climate advisory group, with diverse community representation, to identify curriculum improvements and ways that the school district could reduce greenhouse emissions in its operations.
Such actions alone may not solve the climate crisis, but can help reduce the climate anxiety that is sure to come without doing anything. It is most certainly the least we could do for the youth of today, and for those coming in 2022 and beyond.