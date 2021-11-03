On Oct. 3, I sat in solidarity with women and men at a rally in support of women’s rights to an abortion. It was there, at the Boone County Courthouse amphitheater, that I was reminded that a Missouri bill that basically repeals abortion is still on the books and is still being challenged.
I, like many of us, have been so concerned about the Mississippi and Texas fetal heartbeat bills that I forgot about this Missouri bill from 2019.
The legislation was designed to pass the scrutiny of the Supreme Court with its multiple dates of viability if the first eight week target date does not pass the legal muster. HB 126 has nested into it additional abortion restrictions at 14, 18, and 20 weeks should the Court overturn the eight-week provision of the law.
HB 126 states that a medical professional found guilty of violating this law would be subject to a class B felony, a fine and can lose their license to practice.
There is a religious pronouncement in section 188.010, that “God is the author of life,” which appears to be in direct violation of Article 1, section 5, of the Missouri state Constitution, which provides “Religious freedom — liberty of conscience and belief … That all men and women have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences …” This includes the rights of the non-believers and those who do not recognize the Abrahamic god(s).
The bill continues that “life of each human being begins at conception.” This is another religious proclamation based on the biblical reference of John 1:1-14, interpreted as Jesus was the Word, and, therefore, was fully human at the time of conception.
Proponents of abortion rights usually reference Genesis 2:7, “Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” Thus life begins at viability, the first breath.
From a secular position, Section 188.026 states, “Except in cases of medical emergency, no abortion shall knowingly be performed or induced upon a pregnant woman if the fetal heartbeat of the unborn child has been detected in accordance with the provisions of this section.”
Because the law does not include pregnancy due to incest or rape, the Missouri law becomes too restrictive, something that the Supreme Court has not permitted in past findings.
Additionally, a fetal heartbeat at approximately eight weeks of pregnancy does not mean the embryo is viable outside of the womb. Even with advantages in science, most physicians believe that a fetus may be viable between the 20th and 28th week of pregnancy. And that’s a big “maybe.”
It is not just Roe v. Wade that’s in jeopardy, but over a dozen more Supreme Court cases that support a woman’s right to choose and the right to an abortion.
For example, in Doe v. Bolton, 410 U.S. 179 (1973), the Court ruled that a “woman’s right to an abortion could not be limited by the state if abortion was sought for reasons of maternal health.” The court went as far as defining “health” as “all factors — physical, emotional, psychological, familial, and the woman’s age — relevant to the well-being of the patient.”
In Planned Parenthood v. Danforth, 428 U.S. 52 (1976), the Court rejected Missouri’s need for “the consent of her husband prior to an abortion, and required consent of parents before an abortion could be performed on their minor daughter …” as being too restrictive.
Finally, Republican legislators need to stop being two-faced about the law. Either personal choice is allowed, not only in terms of vaccinations and mask wearing, but also in a woman’s right to choose. They cannot have it both ways.
An NPR/Marist poll found that 77% of Americans want the Roe v. Wade decision to stand. Once again, Republican members of the Missouri legislature are not listening to all of their constituents.
It is time our legislators stop pandering to a single political group and listen to their entire voter base. If we start allowing religiously based laws to rule our state and nation, we are no better than those who demand Sharia law in other nations.
The federal appeals court must stop HB 126 in its tracks and we must vote the people out of office, who supported the unconscionable Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.