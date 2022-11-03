Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Two with small business experience seek to win House District 47
- New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
- Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
- Astros toss second no-hitter in World Series history
- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. begins balloon release tradition
Most Popular
Articles
- At least nine Black faculty have left MU in 2022, provost reports
- What time does trick or treating start? Tips to get the most out of Halloween
- Columbia police investigating incident where MU officer discharged weapon
- MU pauses plan to demolish Crowder Hall after ROTC alumni voice opposition
- Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault
- Tigers rattle Gamecocks
- Family and football: Cousins take on the playoffs for Rock Bridge
- DNA for a family tree links Columbia man to 38-year-old crime
- Missouri 240 bridge closed because of structural issues
- New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.