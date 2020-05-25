For months, about 40,000 National Guard members across the country have been on deployment, providing crucial assistance to states in testing and tracing coronavirus infections and other duties.
The earliest to deploy will hit their 90-day mark on June 25, making them eligible for federal education benefits and early retirement.
Except they won’t be, because the federal government, in a stunning display of callousness toward these front-line responders, plans to end the deployments June 24 — exactly one day shy of when many would have qualified.
The troops have been federally activated since March in 44 states, including Missouri and Illinois, under a process that gives them federal pay and benefits but puts them under the control of the states.
Their duties have included testing for the virus, setting up field hospitals and decontaminating nursing homes.
Under the post-9/11 GI Bill, National Guard troops federalized in this way receive the retirement and education benefit boosts after 90 days of deployment.
That perk was created in recognition that once service members are on the job for three months, they’ve earned the right to receive more than the standard compensation offered to “weekend warriors” who still have one foot in civilian life.
The Trump administration’s decision to break that sacred contract was made quietly, and came to light only because Politico obtained an audio recording of an interagency call from May 12.
In it, a senior official of the Federal Emergency Management Agency told colleagues that ending those three-month deployments literally hours before the troops would receive their enhanced benefits could become a public relations problem.
In addition to the issue of fairness to the troops, no one thinks most states are going to stop needing their services by that approaching date.
Officials in both parties are imploring the administration to keep the troops in place, possibly until the end of the year, or risk worsening a second wave of infections.
If Washington refuses, those states may have to keep the troops on duty anyway, but under state activation instead of federal.
It would then fall to the states — already reeling with pandemic-related debt — to cover the millions of dollars in monthly deployment expenses going forward.
And though service members would have to continue doing their dangerous work, they would no longer be getting credit toward those federal benefits.
The administration should commit, now, to keeping the federal deployments in place for as long as the states need them.
