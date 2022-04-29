People occasionally ask me where I developed the idea that citizens should be actively involved in American democracy. They may be expecting me to name some political philosophers, but it is more likely that it was my participation in Boy Scouts of America. Scouting was good for me, and I was good at scouting. It contributed to my lifelong interest in government and prepared me for later life.
Scouting is out of style nowadays, and that’s unfortunate. Participation peaked at about 4 million boys in 1973 and currently has about 1.2 million members. The decline is due, probably in large part, to sexual predator cases resulting in the national organization seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020. More than 92,000 former scouts have reported sexual abuse by members of the organization. Scouting’s popularity decline was also caused by the increased popularity of youth sports and less gender stratification.
Scouting was pedagogically comfortable to me, as school often seemed arbitrary and senseless. The lynchpin of scouting is the merit badge — an individual topical plan of instruction usually with alternative activities presented in a unique booklet, or now online.
I was much better at scouting than I was at schooling. Scouting was real while schooling often didn’t make much sense. Scouting was hiking outdoors, using a compass and discovering new plants and trees; schooling was just arithmetic, spelling and science. I could never remember my homework but never forgot a Scout meeting. Scouting was becoming a patrol leader and planning a weekend campout; schooling was standing in line, being sent to the principal’s office for misbehaving and waiting for the bus. Perhaps if there had been a merit badge for fractions and long division or spelling I would have paid more attention. I now, of course, see that merit badges tricked me into learning to spell names of plants for the Nature badge and list authors and titles of books that I read for the Reading badge.
There are currently 137 merit badges, of which I earned at least 21. Some were easy for me, like Home Repairs and Physical Fitness, but some were darn hard, like First Aid and Lifesaving. My favorites were the three citizenship badges: Citizenship in the Home (discontinued in 1972), Citizenship in the Community and Citizenship in the Nation. I had to work hard for each of them. Nowadays they “teach” merit badges, but back in my hometown in the early 1960s, we earned most merit badges on our own.
When I was in sixth grade, I earned two of the Citizenship badges — one approved by a local judge and one by an eighth grade teacher, who also was the assistant principal. I remember visiting the courthouse, city hall and the county jail. The judge had me write my congressman, Frank C. Clark, and the teacher asked questions such as if I would play in the gym with kids from other faiths and ethnic groups. I remember reading the Declaration of Independence to my parents and getting stuck on words like “unalienable,” “usurpations” and “denounce.”
I recently reviewed the current requirements for Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation and the new (to me) Citizenship in the World. The merit badge requirements and worksheets, of course, are now online. I am impressed with the addition of some contemporary topics such as American Business, Digital Technology and Disability Awareness, as well as updates to the citizenship badges. As I did back in the 1960s, and still have my college students do today, the Citizenship in the Community requires scouts to identify local government and community organizations, but they are also to watch, with their parent’s permission, one of a list of movies demonstrating local government. Options include “Hoosiers,” the classic “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and grade school favorite “Holes.”
Citizenship in the Nation is probably the most traditional of the three badges, wich require scouts to read historical documents, visit a federal facility and a historical site, read one of 10 famous speeches and examine several news outlets for possible bias. All citizens should be able to satisfy these requirements before voting age.
Citizenship in the World and Citizenship in Society are new badges since my Scouting days. The former would be demanding for most high school students as it requires in-depth knowledge of several countries and international organizations. The latter is contemporary and challenging, and requires the research of timely terms such as identities, inclusion, diversity, discrimination, equity, equality and ethical leadership.
The value of scouting as a supplement or, sometimes, substitute for traditional schooling should not be undervalued. I still don’t know if I am a visual or oral learner, but I know my teaching and learning style is like a merit badge. My college syllabi look a lot like a merit badge.
Scouting, as do all youth activities, requires a great deal of adult and community investment. Scout meetings need to be held somewhere, merit badges need counselors, and troops need leaders and equipment. But the benefits for learning about self-governance and citizenship are real. Scouts learn to organize a meeting or a camping trip, teamwork and leadership, independence and problem-solving and how to get along in a variety of situations. We need to develop those skills to have effective government.