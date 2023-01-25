Mary Joe Reynolds and her husband, Patrick Blairio, sat outside in the parking lot of the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church as temperatures started to drop with incoming winter weather. The couple is currently unhoused and usually stay in a tent, Reynolds said. This is true for several of the people who were waiting to eat a hot meal at Loaves and Fishes and get warm gear provided by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective.
One man, Steve, shared that his hands and feet are often painful during the winter months because of exposure to the elements. He received socks and gloves to help keep him warm. Loaves and Fishes has an overnight shelter, but it does not open unless temperatures fall below 25 degrees. Several unhoused individuals said that some services were more scarce during the weekend as compared to week days.
After volunteers served dinner, a shuttle made multiple rounds to take people to Room at the Inn, an overnight shelter for unhoused people. Guests can line up at the shelter in-person between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to check availability. The bus service runs from Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, where the nightly meal is served, to the shelter until 6 p.m. Check-in ends at 8 p.m.
According to Catherine Armbrust, director of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, the Room at the Inn housed around 70 people Tuesday night. Nevertheless, one man, who did not want to be named, said he was still planning on staying in his tent, regardless of the winter weather moving in.
Armbrust shared how her team was working to get vital necessities like wood for wood stoves and propane for heaters to people in need. Along with providing fuel for warmth, the organization serves lunch weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, both in the downtown area and to people staying in other locations. On Monday, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective distributed around 120 cups of soups and pasta, according to its Instagram page.
Volunteer nurse Gayle Chang said there are more issues that arise specifically with foot care in the winter, such as dry, cracked feet, that lead to infection. Keeping feet dry in rainy or snowy conditions is also another concern. Every Wednesday and Sunday, the volunteer nurses with CoMo Mobile Aid use a room in the basement of the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church to hold a free clinic. CoMo Mobile Aid plans to do a foot care clinic to focus solely on helping with foot care management from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.