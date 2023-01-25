Leon Lambeth smokes a cigarette while waiting to eat a meal at Loaves and Fishes

Leon Lambeth smokes a cigarette while waiting to eat a meal at Loaves and Fishes on Tuesday at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia. Lambeth explained that he has been unhoused for several years and relies on the services provided by Loaves and Fishes.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Mary Joe Reynolds and her husband, Patrick Blairio, sat outside in the parking lot of the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church as temperatures started to drop with incoming winter weather. The couple is currently unhoused and usually stay in a tent, Reynolds said. This is true for several of the people who were waiting to eat a hot meal at Loaves and Fishes and get warm gear provided by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective.

A crowd of people wait for a shuttle to Room at the Inn after eating dinner at Loaves and Fishes

A crowd of people wait for a shuttle to Room at the Inn after eating dinner at Loaves and Fishes on Tuesday at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia. According to Catherine Armbrust with CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, the Room at the Inn is housing around 70 people tonight.

One man, Steve, shared that his hands and feet are often painful during the winter months because of exposure to the elements. He received socks and gloves to help keep him warm. Loaves and Fishes has an overnight shelter, but it does not open unless temperatures fall below 25 degrees. Several unhoused individuals said that some services were more scarce during the weekend as compared to week days.

Hats, gloves, socks, boots, and other warm gear were distributed by CoMo Mobile Aid Collective

Carolyn Hunt zips a scarf into a plastic bag on Tuesday at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia. Loaves and Fishes operates out of Wilkes Blvd UMC and offers a free meal to community members each evening from 5:00- 6:15 p.m. CoMo Mobile Aid Collective distributed hats, gloves, socks, boots, and other warm gear in preparation for cold weather.

After volunteers served dinner, a shuttle made multiple rounds to take people to Room at the Inn, an overnight shelter for unhoused people. Guests can line up at the shelter in-person between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to check availability. The bus service runs from Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, where the nightly meal is served, to the shelter until 6 p.m. Check-in ends at 8 p.m.

According to Catherine Armbrust, director of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, the Room at the Inn housed around 70 people Tuesday night. Nevertheless, one man, who did not want to be named, said he was still planning on staying in his tent, regardless of the winter weather moving in.

People ride the bus to Room at the Inn climb aboard

People ride the bus to Room at the Inn climb aboard on Tuesday at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia. Some community members said that they generally stay in tents around the Columbia area, but incoming winter weather caused them to find shelter elsewhere.

Armbrust shared how her team was working to get vital necessities like wood for wood stoves and propane for heaters to people in need. Along with providing fuel for warmth, the organization serves lunch weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, both in the downtown area and to people staying in other locations. On Monday, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective distributed around 120 cups of soups and pasta, according to its Instagram page.

A package of HotHands sits in a bag waiting to be distributed by Catherine Armbrust of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective

A package of HotHands sits in a bag waiting to be distributed by Catherine Armbrust of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective on Tuesday at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church in Columbia. With temperatures dropping below freezing and winter weather forecasted, Armbrust was passing out hats, gloves, boots, and other warm gear.

Volunteer nurse Gayle Chang said there are more issues that arise specifically with foot care in the winter, such as dry, cracked feet, that lead to infection. Keeping feet dry in rainy or snowy conditions is also another concern. Every Wednesday and Sunday, the volunteer nurses with CoMo Mobile Aid use a room in the basement of the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church to hold a free clinic. CoMo Mobile Aid plans to do a foot care clinic to focus solely on helping with foot care management from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Nahomi Gonzalez, left, and Stephanie Yoakum of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective

Nahomi Gonzalez, left, and Stephanie Yoakum of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, distribute meals at Turning Point on Wednesday in Columbia. CoMo Mobile Aid Collective provides services such as a mobile soup kitchen to Columbia’s unhoused population.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you