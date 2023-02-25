Once Park Hill South senior Maddie Kubicki (145) pinned her opponent, she looked to her friends and family holding up four fingers.
One for each of the state championships she has now won.
Kubicki defeated her crosstown rival, Park Hill senior Eve Herlyn, with a big reversal in the second period Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships. Once Kubicki got into the tunnel, though, Herlyn was the first person she looked for.
“I love the people I’ve met,” Kubicki said. “Wrestling is one of those sports where it’s so small that, no matter what, we are all a family.”
Throughout the four years of Kubicki’s career, she never lost a bout. Saturday night’s final enshrined her name in MSHSAA history among only four other wrestlers, boys or girls. Last year, Faith Cole of Lafayette became the first, and only other, female wrestler to achieve this feat.
“This win means so much,” Kubicki said. “All these years of hard work have paid off.”
Rodriguez falls in double-OT consolation bout
Rock Bridge junior Socorro Rodriguez (140) was eliminated in a heartbreaking 5-4 double-overtime quarterfinal loss to Fort Osage junior Kayleigh McGrath.
With 30 seconds in the final period of overtime, it looked as though the season was over for Rodriguez. However, the Rock Bridge junior was able to notch an escape point to keep her quest for a podium finish alive.
That dream was short-lived, however, as McGrath notched an escape point of her own after choosing to start double-overtime on bottom.
Ward finishes storied career with loved ones
Fort Osage senior Haley Ward and Marquette senior Rebecca Strong met in the 155-pound finals for their third bout against each other this season. Ward finished her career with her fourth gold medal against a competitor she really respects.
“I am blessed to have won the match today,” Ward said. “Rebecca is a really good wrestler, and I knew it was going to be a tough one.”
Strong battled through three periods of a dominating performance from Ward. The Fort Osage senior came close to ending it in the waning seconds of the second period with a near-fall, but Strong survived to compete through the third period, when she fell in a 7-0 decision.
Ward’s final season competing for the title was extra special because she got to do it alongside her brother, freshman Isaac Ward (175).
“He keeps me motivated whenever I struggle motivating myself,” Haley Ward said. “He and my parents are always there for me.”
Fuglsang falls short of championship
As the final seconds ran off the clock, Camdenton sophomore Abigail Fuglsang’s perfect season came to an end on the state’s biggest stage.
The 100-pound state final ended in a 2-0 decision to crown Liberty freshman Lilly Breeden. Despite both competing in a stalemate for the first two periods, Breeden took control with a two-point reversal after starting the third on bottom.
Fuglsang was almost eliminated in the semifinals against Troy Buchanan sophomore Zoey Haney. Fuglsang was able to notch a takedown halfway through the first period, but Haney was able to pull off a reversal before the period ended. This left the two sophomores tied at two points.
At the beginning of the second period, Fuglsang chose to start on bottom and was unable to escape during the two minutes. A similar fate occurred for Haney, who made the same decision at the start of the third period to no avail.
In the first period of overtime, Fuglsang kept her perfect season alive with a takedown. Holding on for 45 seconds, she was able to advance to the final match.
Capital City sophomore earns podium finish
Jacinda Espinosa (140) earned fourth place after a loss to Holt senior Maria Slaughter in the consolation final.
Neither athlete grabbed a point in the third-place match, but as the second period came to a close, Slaughter pinned Espinosa to end the sophomore’s season.
Espinosa ends her season 40-6 after earning two wins and suffering an 8-0 decision loss in the semifinals.
Lebanon wins Class 2 championship
The Jackets took home the 2023 title after earning seven podium finishes and 134.5 team points at Mizzou Arena.
Lebanon sophomore Jessa Joiner (110) and junior Mariyah Brumley (190) led the push for the Jackets, earning 27.5 and 28 team points in their respective title-winning performances.
Joiner pinned her opponent in two minutes, 49 seconds to earn the gold medal. Brumley finished her season with a 3-2 decision to be crowned the champion in her weight class.