Parker Hall demolition starts as part of Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.

MU students study in the Engineering Library during the ongoing demolition of Parker Hall Wednesday in Columbia. Parker Hall is one of eight university buildings being demolished within the next 15 months.
Will Murphy, a sophomore, studies chemical engineering in Lafferre Hall’s Engineering Library while Parker Hall is demolished on Wednesday in Columbia. The university announced its plan to demolish eight buildings as the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
Parker Hall, constructed in 1889 and destined to become MU’s first teaching hospital in 1901, is one of eight university buildings set to be demolished. The university announced its plan to save nearly $100 million in operating costs, repairs and maintenance. Officially called the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, the building demolitions will take place within the next 15 months. Parker Hall housed the MU Counseling Center, which will now be relocated to Middlebush Hall.