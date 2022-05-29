Paul Bradford Guptill of Charlotte (formerly of Columbia, MO) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Paul was born August 13, 1941, to James Ernest Guptill and Marjorie Duncan Healey in Providence, RI. Paul was one of three siblings, his late twin sister Gail Buckwalter King, and a younger brother Stephen. Paul grew up in Philadelphia, PA attending Lower Merion HS. He then attended Grove City College, PA. He was a member of the Adelphikos Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. Upon graduation, Paul landed at Whiteman AFB, Knob Noster, MO as a Minuteman Missile Launch Control Commander. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
While at Whiteman AFB he married Ann Bennett in 1966 who he met at Grove City College. He also received his MBA from the University of Missouri. Paul was transferred to Vandenberg AFB, CA where he was an instructor in the minuteman weapon system. His first son, James was born.
After being discharged as a Captain from the USAF in 1970, Paul went back to school at the University of Iowa in Iowa City to obtain a graduate degree in Hospital and Health Administration. He worked as a health care planning executive in Des Moines IA, Grand Island NB and Columbia, MO. While in Nebraska, he experienced the birth of his second son, John.
Columbia was home for 40 years. Paul was a faculty member in the Health Services Management Program at the University of Missouri and later joined the executive staff of the Missouri Hospital Association retiring in 2011.
A few of Paul’s community activities were: Administrative Council-Missouri United Methodist Church; American College of Healthcare Executives; and Board of Directors-Columbia Soccer Club and Daniel Boone Little League. Physical fitness was part of Paul’s lifestyle and he expressed that lifestyle through regular exercise, wilderness backpacking, white water rafting, canoeing, and rock climbing.
In 2005 Paul married Peggy Jo Long, the joy of Paul’s heart. Together they experienced many journeys across the world, but the most precious time was spent with his grandchildren and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his children James Guptill (Kristie) of Charlotte, NC and John Guptill (Amy) of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Samuel, Nathan and William of Charlotte and Henry, Bennett and Elliott of St. Louis. As a great friend of his said, “to know Paul was to love Paul!”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Paul’s memory to be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Missouri United Methodist Church, Memorial Garden Fund, 204 South Ninth Street, Columbia, MO 65201.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Tribute & Tallent Funeral & Cremations in Charlotte, NC and Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia, MO.