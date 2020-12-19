You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri outgunned by Mississippi State

Missouri lost its final game of the regular season to Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss. 

Running back Larry Rountree III scored the first touchdown of the game a few minutes into the first quarter with a 18-yard rush. However, Missouri couldn't stop Mississippi State's high-powered passing game, and the Bulldogs hung three touchdowns on the Tigers in the first half. Mississippi State was up 27-10 going into halftime.

A 1-yard rush by Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks earned the first touchdown of the second half and grew the Bulldogs' lead to 24 points.

Connor Bazelak thew his first touchdown pass since Missouri's game against South Carolina on Nov. 21, with a throw to Keke Chism in the third quarter. Missouri was down 18-34 after the touchdown and a successful PAT.

Mississippi State and Missouri each scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs holding onto their lead, winning 51-32 over the Tigers

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 5-5 record. Despite the loss, Missouri has a shot at attending a bowl game, which is expected to be announced Sunday.

Larry Rountree III fights off an attempted tackle

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III stiff arms Mississippi State defensive end Kobe Jones on his way to a 18-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Missouri's game against Mississippi in Starkville, Miss.
Larry Rountree III celebrates his touchdown

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III celebrates his 18-yard touchdown run against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Rountree had 121 rushing yards during the game.
Will Rogers passes

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers passes against Missouri during the first half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Rogers threw three touchdown passes.
Osirus Mitchell catches a pass

Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell catches a pass in front of a Missouri defender during the first half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Mitchell had five receptions during the game.
Geor'quarius Spivey has the pass knocked away

Mississippi State wide receiver Geor'quarius Spivey has the pass knocked away by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during Mississippi State's game against  Missouri Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Carlies had three tackles during the game.
Lee Witherspoon rushes upfield

Mississippi State running back Lee Witherspoon rushes upfield as he is pursued by Missouri defensive back Mason Pack and linebacker Chad Bailey during the second half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Witherspoon ran the ball three times during the game.
Brad Cumbest pulls in a touchdown

Mississippi State wide receiver Brad Cumbest pulls in a 10-yard touchdown pass reception in front of Missouri safety Martez Manuel during the second half of Missouri's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Eliah Drinkwitz looks at the scoreboard

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks at the scoreboard in the second half of Missouri's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Drinkwitz finished his inaugural season with a 5-5 record after the loss.
Connor Bazelak sets up to pass

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak sets up to pass as Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule defends Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Bazelak had 225 passing yards during the game.
Collin Duncan intercepts the pass

Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan lunges forward as he intercepts a Missouri pass during the second half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown six interceptions in his career, three of them during Saturday's game.
Collin Duncan and Martin Emerson celebrate

Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan celebrates his interception of a Missouri pass with teammate cornerback Martin Emerson during the second half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. After the win, Mississippi State finished the regular season with a 3-7 record.
Emmanuel Forbes sprints past Damon Hazelton

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes sprints past Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton in the second half of Missouri's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Forbes scored on the drive, a 29-yard touchdown interception.
Case Cook reaches for Emmanuel Forbes

Missouri offensive lineman reaches for Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as he sprints on his way to returning a 29-yard touchdown interception Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Forbes scored the final touchdown for Mississippi State.
  • I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu

