PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri outgunned by Mississippi State

Mississippi State wide receiver Geor'quarius Spivey has the pass knocked away by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during Mississippi State's game against Missouri Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Carlies had three tackles during the game.
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III stiff arms Mississippi State defensive end Kobe Jones on his way to a 18-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Missouri's game against Mississippi in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State running back Lee Witherspoon rushes upfield as he is pursued by Missouri defensive back Mason Pack and linebacker Chad Bailey during the second half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Witherspoon ran the ball three times during the game.
Mississippi State wide receiver Brad Cumbest pulls in a 10-yard touchdown pass reception in front of Missouri safety Martez Manuel during the second half of Missouri's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes sprints past Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton in the second half of Missouri's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Forbes scored on the drive, a 29-yard touchdown interception.
Missouri offensive lineman reaches for Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as he sprints on his way to returning a 29-yard touchdown interception Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Forbes scored the final touchdown for Mississippi State.
Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan lunges forward as he intercepts a Missouri pass during the second half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown six interceptions in his career, three of them during Saturday's game.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looks at the scoreboard in the second half of Missouri's game against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss. Drinkwitz finished his inaugural season with a 5-5 record after the loss.
Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan celebrates his interception of a Missouri pass with teammate cornerback Martin Emerson during the second half Saturday in Starkville, Miss. After the win, Mississippi State finished the regular season with a 3-7 record.
Missouri lost its final game of the regular season to Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Running back Larry Rountree III scored the first touchdown of the game a few minutes into the first quarter with a 18-yard rush. However, Missouri couldn't stop Mississippi State's high-powered passing game, and the Bulldogs hung three touchdowns on the Tigers in the first half. Mississippi State was up 27-10 going into halftime.
A 1-yard rush by Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks earned the first touchdown of the second half and grew the Bulldogs' lead to 24 points.
Connor Bazelak thew his first touchdown pass since Missouri's game against South Carolina on Nov. 21, with a throw to Keke Chism in the third quarter. Missouri was down 18-34 after the touchdown and a successful PAT.
Mississippi State and Missouri each scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs holding onto their lead, winning 51-32 over the Tigers
The Tigers finished the regular season with a 5-5 record. Despite the loss, Missouri has a shot at attending a bowl game, which is expected to be announced Sunday.