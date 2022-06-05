Pollinators, planting, and painting

The air was filled with a slight breeze, bees and neighborly spirit on Sunday during the Plemmons Pollinator Day in the West Ash Neighborhood in Columbia. Columbia residents gathered to exchange native plants, tour seven different gardens, paint faces, make watering dishes for bees and listen to live music.
The event started in 2018 when a group of neighbors decided to share their passion for pollinators and native plants with the rest of their community. It was renamed the Gail Plemmons Memorial Pollinator Event last year to honor a neighbor who passed away.
The garden tours included native plants, greenhouses, vegetables, chickens, rain barrels, composting, pollinators, lessons about watersheds and much more. "I like the fact that it's kind of cheesy," Christine Gardener said, one of the original organizers of the event.