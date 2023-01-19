The Street Dog Coalition will set up a pop-up clinic on Friday to treat pets of those experiencing homelessness or near-homelessness in the Columbia area.
The clinic will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pet Wellness Alliance, 611 Big Bear Blvd. Services offered will include vaccinations, de-worming, parasite treatments and exams for minor medical problems for dogs and cats.
The Street Dog Coalition aims to care for both the pet and person, with teams across 50 cities. The Columbia and St. Louis team leads are veterinarians Anna Delabar and Abbie Knudsen. Delabar and Knudsen also co-founded Pet Wellness Alliance, a nonprofit veterinary clinic.