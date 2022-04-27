More than 160 acres along the Missouri River in Boone County have been donated by Larry Potterfield and his wife to The Nature Conservancy for research and conservation.
The land, 20 minutes west of Columbia in Huntsdale, includes The Station House at Katfish Katy's on the Katy Trail. The former restaurant was a popular spot for joggers and cyclists, but it closed in January after a dispute with Huntsdale caused the operators to quit 10 months after they opened it.
The building will become a base of operations for Missouri River Relief, an organization that stages river cleanups and education programs. Missouri River Relief will partner with The Nature Conservancy to manage the property, according to a news release from the conservancy.
The property at the end of Sarr Street in Huntsdale borders the river and the Katy Trail. A boat ramp that had been accessible through memberships will now be open to the public.
The Nature Conservancy plans to restore natural habitat across the property, "likely to include stabilizing the riverbank with natural materials and plantings, rejuvenating on-site wetlands and planting native vegetation," according to the release.
Plans also include exploring biking and hiking loops from the Katy Trail, creating platforms to view scenic points along the river and making investments so nearby communities can better connect with the river.
"The site is expected to be a destination for school field trips with programs for teaching students about our river habitats," according to the release.
“This is a one-of-a-kind site with limitless potential to conserve crucial habitats while providing access for the community to enjoy and learn about Missouri’s unique biodiversity,” said Adam McLane, The Nature Conservancy’s state director, in the release.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Larry and Brenda Potterfield and eager to work with our partners at Missouri River Relief to ensure this is a special place for generations of Missourians to come.”
Potterfield, founder of the outdoors retail complex Midway USA, said in a statement that "this is a beautiful piece of Missouri, and it was important to our family that it remains a place where people can spend time in the outdoors."
The donation would allow the property to become "an asset for the community, advancing education, research and recreation along the Missouri River,” he said.
The Nature Conservancy is calling it "a cornerstone of a network of Centers for Conservation Innovation across Missouri that will test, develop and demonstrate best practices for land management."
The first such center is called Little Creek Farm near the Iowa border in Harrison County, now a demonstration farm exploring methods for sustainable grazing to help ranchers and the land.
The Nature Conservancy has helped protect more than 150,000 acres in Missouri since 1956, the release noted. It is a global conservation organization with projects in 76 countries and territories, some alone and some in collaboration with local partners.