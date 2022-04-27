More than 160 acres along the Missouri River in Boone County have been donated by Larry Potterfield and his wife to The Nature Conservancy for research and conservation.
The land, 20 minutes west of Columbia in Huntsdale, includes The Station House at Katfish Katy's on the Katy Trail. The former restaurant was a popular spot for joggers and cyclists, but it closed in January after a dispute with Huntsdale caused the operators to quit 10 months after they opened it.
The Nature Conservancy will partner with Missouri River Relief in operating on this piece of land. The Missouri River Relief is a local organization that stages river cleanups and education programs.
Adam McLane, the Missouri state director of The Nature Conservancy, said his organization intends to “hold this site, to have it as a conservation asset long term.”
“Ultimately, this is going to be an asset for the community in perpetuity,” he said.
Although nothing is finalized for the land’s future, McLane said Missouri River Relief would likely use the space as a base of operations.
“They’re also going through a visioning process currently for a river center,” McLane said, “whether that river center gets more fully developed at the Station House there, or whether it's a component part of their overall river center is still to be determined.”
Steve Schnarr, director of Missouri River Relief, maintained that there are no set plans for the land yet. However, he said Missouri River Relief had long hoped for a place near the Missouri River where people could reach the organization. He said they were brainstorming for such a location when The Nature Conservancy reached out to them for a partnership.
The land will be converted from agricultural use to a wetland habitat. McLane said The Nature Conservancy would likely be doing “demonstrations of streambank stabilization, wetland habitat restoration, native planting” on the land.
“We’ll probably do some tree planting to extend the buffer along the river,” he said. A buffer refers to areas of vegetation along a stream to protect water quality.
His organization is also thinking about building bird blinds and viewing platforms, as well as walking trails for people to connect with the Missouri River and the nearby Katy Trail.
Moreover, a boat ramp to the river, which previously was accessible only through membership, is now open to the public. The rest of the land, including the Station House building, will be open to the public after the restoration process.
Schnarr said he hoped Missouri River Relief could hold educational programs at that location, specifically its “Missouri River Days” initiative currently held at Cooper’s Landing. This program offers field trips to fourth graders at Columbia public schools to visit the Missouri River.
“Having a home base where we can help design the pieces to make programs like that very efficient is just really exciting,” he said.
The Nature Conservancy also has plans for using the land for research purposes. For McLane, this piece of land would be a place to study the Missouri River system.
“On site, there will probably be a lot of study of the use of what we call nature-based solutions,” McLane said, giving examples such as floodplain restoration, incorporating wetlands and reconnecting them to the Missouri River.
According to a news release from The Nature Conservancy, this piece of land would be "a cornerstone of a network of Centers for Conservation Innovation across Missouri" that will "test, develop and demonstrate best practices for land management."
McLane said these centers help to give people who want to work in conservation to “get some on-the-ground training and a variety of other things.”
Larry Potterfield said he chose to donate it to The Nature Conservancy because the organization would make the land available to the community. He said he had considered about 10 nonprofit organizations beforehand, including MU, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Red Cross.
Potterfield said he chose The Nature Conservancy and the Missouri River Relief because they have different interest areas.
“They will complement each other greatly because they have different missions, but they are both interested in the river,” he said.
The Nature Conservancy and the Missouri River Relief are currently meeting with the Conservation Department to discuss future plans for the land. McLane estimated this process would take “a couple of months” to complete before the public can access the whole piece of land.
“We just ask the public to be patient and give us a chance to go through the restoration process before we allow them to explore the rest of the property,” he said.