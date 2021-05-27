In retrospect, President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign was a masterful con job. He told everyone that he would be a “moderate,” a “unifier,” engage in “civility” and, of course, govern in a bipartisan manner. Since he said all of this, including at his inaugural address, and was not Donald Trump, he was elected. Not being Trump and conducting a “normal” presidency was his mandate.
Fast forward since his inauguration date: Despite razor thin majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, his policy prescriptions are not mainstream in nature, and exactly none of the promises he set forth has come to pass ... or has even been attempted. As many feared during the campaign, he was, and is, the “Trojan Horse of the Far Left.”
Need proof of this? Here it is, in wearying detail:
- On his first day in office, Biden junked the southern border policy that was working well. Now? Not a “challenge,” not a “crisis,” but a true catastrophe. Not only are undocumented migrants pouring over the border, but so are criminals and terrorists. Open borders is our new policy, and it is deliberate.
- He plans to enact the largest tax increase — and yes, it will hit virtually all taxpayers — since 1968.
- He plans to end single-family zoning.
- His executive order on transgender issues will end girls sports, such as high school track.
- On his first day in office, he halted the Keystone XL pipeline, destroying thousands of jobs and insulting Canada. He plans to stop oil and gas leases on federal lands and will try to strangle fracking through regulation. He is serious about ending our use of fossil fuels, regardless of its deleterious effect on our collective standard of living — the Colonial Pipeline shutdown is a preview of what to expect.
- He supports HR 1, the House bill that would federalize our elections. No more voter ID, and ballot harvesting will exist everywhere; so much for election integrity and anti-fraud safeguards.
- He clearly supports packing the Supreme Court by adding four new members.
- He supports statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, for the cold, partisan purpose of adding four Democratic senators.
- He ended the Clinton welfare-for-work reforms of 1996.
- He is clearly an anti–Second Amendment zealot.
- He favors ending the Senate filibuster so that his party can ram through its agenda on the narrowest of majorities, and without any mandate.
- His Department of Education is attempting to force K-12 schools to teach critical race theory and The New York Times’s error-ridden 1619 Project.
- If the infrastructure bill passes, his total special spending will be $5.95 trillion dollars. Apparently deficits, total debt and inflation, which is now accelerating, are of no concern at all.
- He has rejoined the absurd Paris Climate Accords. Our rival China does nothing, but we hobble our economy.
- On the foreign policy front, Biden is weak. Vladimir Putin has already insulted him. China takes the prize, though: At the first meeting of top diplomats, in Alaska no less, China’s top diplomat insulted and humiliated our secretary of state and others in an 18-minute tirade against the USA.
- In the Middle East, Iran’s economy was close to not even functioning when Mr. Biden was sworn into office. It had no money to support its terrorist proxies. Meanwhile, the Abraham Accords had brought peace and diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states. So, of course, the Biden team is almost begging Iran to agree to revive the nonsensical Iran Deal.
- Mr. Biden has engaged in terrible race-baiting demagoguery. He called Georgia’s mainstream voting rights bill “Jim Crow on steroids,” which is an egregious lie. He later claimed that the USA is a nation of “systemic racism,” which is another falsehood. This is civility?
- On the pro-life front, Mr. Biden supports abortion at any period of a pregnancy, including the barbaric practice of partial birth abortion.
- Finally, Mr. Biden has been missing in action in condemning the attacks on, and demonization of, the police; the riots in major cities in 2020; the shocking rise in violent crime in major cities in recent times; and the absurd “defund the police” movement.
This presidency is a far cry from the “normalcy” we Americans were promised. The Biden 2020 campaign was an obvious fraud, assisted by a complicit media, wherein voters were bamboozled by a promised veneer of moderation.
Bob Roper is a Columbia resident.