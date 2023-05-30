In the shadow of phosphate: a data story on life near industry in Florida

Florida is home to a majority of the nation’s phosphate mining for fertilizer production. Who lives near these sites? Are there patterns of racial or economic disparity? We set out to answer these questions with U.S. Census Bureau data.

Past analyses have found that communities of color and lower-income areas are often disproportionately affected by environmental hazards like pollution. This issue is complex and measurable in racial patterns, income level, education access and health status near industry.

News coverage has highlighted Black communities in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley that fight back against disproportionate impact of pollution from industry in their neighborhoods, but has only alluded to Florida counties with high poverty rates such as DeSoto fighting back against mines.

This series of data visualizations shows poverty rates and median income of census tracts and ZIP codes surrounding Florida phosphate mines, plants and gypsum stacks. Results show that communities near phosphate sites are majority white and most are below the poverty line. Together, these analyses serve to identify the communities most impacted by the phosphate industry.

Full methodology

A full explanation of the data methodology behind these analyses is available here.

The Sunshine State lies atop phosphate rock, deposited by primeval seas. This phosphate backbone is located largely in the central part of the state in Polk, Hardee, Manatee and Hillsborough counties, which together make up the Bone Valley. This map shows where each of 78 phosphate mines, plants and gypsum stacks are located relative to Census tract outlines. Census tract 148.02, encompassing the city of Mulberry, has 18 phosphorus sites, the most in Florida.

Lance Kautz, a regulator with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Mining and Mitigation Program, said phosphate mines, fertilizer plants and gypsum stacks require monitoring of all water going in and out for both dam safety and water-quality.

“Human health is directly tied to environmental health,” Kautz said. “Having good quality groundwater and good quality surface water has a net benefit to the human health of the surrounding area.”

Mosaic, which operates most of North America’s phosphate production, said it inspects gypsum stacks, mountainous byproducts of phosphate mining, daily and monitors groundwater.

Lower-income communities in Central Florida bear the brunt of health and safety threats from mining industry activities, which include a history of spills from phosphogypsum stacks. In this second map, the color scale shows the poverty percent relative to the state average. Light green represents less poverty than the state average and dark green represents more poverty than the state average, which is 9.4%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Analysis of site data from the U.S. Geological Survey and Florida Department of Environmental Protection and poverty data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that a majority of phosphate sites are located in areas with greater than the state average poverty level – 67% of Florida census tracts and 90% of Florida ZIP codes that have at least one phosphorus site within their boundaries have higher than average poverty rates.

These bar charts show the top five ZIP codes and census tracts that host the most phosphorus sites relative to the state average poverty rate, 9.36%, and average racial make-up.

Mulberry and Bradley Junction, ZIP codes 33860 and 33830, have more phosphate sites than any other location and also have higher poverty rates than the state average.

Finally, a look at how ZIP codes with the highest number of phosphate sites relate to median incomes suggests that the most sites are located in areas with lower median incomes.

Conclusions

Among the three census tracts with the most phosphate sites, the top two have higher poverty rates, but the third does not. All are in Polk County. Due to the highly disproportionate number of phosphorus sites in this county, the heavy burden of phosphorus mining for the whole country falls in this central part of the state regardless of other demographic descriptions. The data suggest many more dynamics to explore through continued reporting as to the reasons behind the divide in poverty and race demographics and how phosphorus has helped shape Florida.

This story is part of The Price of Plenty, a special project investigating fertilizer from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, supported by the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative.