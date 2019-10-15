In 2006, Zhanyuan Zhang, an MU professor of plant sciences, was approached by agrochemical giant Dow AgroSciences. The company came bearing pieces of DNA and a problem for Zhang to solve.
Industrial agriculture was faced with a new wave of herbicide-resistant weeds in fields worldwide, which threatened to make Roundup — the most popular weedkiller among farmers — useless. Dow wanted to create a new strain of soybeans that could tolerate a different herbicide. Because Zhang is an expert in transforming plant genetics, the company tapped him to help.
“They want to hit the market as quickly as possible,” Zhang said. “And they found my lab as a collaborator.”
The public-private collaboration was a success on both sides.
Dow patented the results of the research and used them to develop a slew of new weed-control products, valued at over $1 billion. Meanwhile, Zhang got a multimillion dollar grant, a co-published paper in a prestigious journal and further contracts with Dow.
The partnership is emblematic of the broader system of industry-sponsored research that takes place in MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and especially in the Division of Plant Sciences. Corporate money goes to MU professors on both ends of the research spectrum, from basic science to product testing.
Industry’s stake in the system is clear. Companies gain the expertise of renowned plant science experts like Zhang. He could accomplish what Dow’s scientists couldn’t on their own, and their investment in his lab helped lead to the rollout of a lucrative product. When industry products are tested, companies also get the impression of credible evaluations from MU Extension experts that Missouri farmers trust.
What’s not so clear is how the public benefits.
Agricultural companies build relationships with professors and extension personnel so they can learn what farmers need — and thus drive sales. Even some MU professors who take the money point out that companies give in order to benefit their own bottom line, not the public good.
Meanwhile, MU and many other public universities argue that researchers should work closely with companies. They explicitly encourage professors to build relationships with private corporations, arguing that these can enrich research and teaching, and that society benefits when intellectual property is commercialized.
One thing is clear: Industry money will continue to have a key place in the university’s funding landscape. MU wants to radically increase its external funding levels in the next few years. And in an era when federal funding is flat and competition for such grants is fierce, where else will researchers go for funds?
Plant Sciences stand out
The fact that researchers in MU’s Division of Plant Sciences receive research money from industry isn’t unexpected.
The division houses researchers in fields such