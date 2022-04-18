QTPOC Prom celebrates pride through community

Organizers make final checks on their decorations before QTPOC Prom begins Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. Queer students from around campus gathered to dance and celebrate their identities in community with one another.
Cato Walls helps Sporke Mayson with makeup before QTPOC Prom begins Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. “Queer prom is sort of like redemption prom, because so many queer people don’t have a good prom experience in high school,” said Noura Alhachami, a member of QTPOC’s executive board.
Students make final preparations before QTPOC Prom begins Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. Volunteers and the QTPOC executive board helped set up the event, which included food, a photo booth, a DJ and a dance floor.
Three students sit on the dance floor at the end of the QTPOC Prom on Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. “Everyone was cheering each other on and really happy for each other,” said Alhachami. “It was really beautiful.”
Queer students from around MU’s campus gathered together Friday in Stotler Lounge for QTPOC Prom 2022. Students danced, laughed and celebrated their identities throughout the evening.
The night was sponsored and planned by Queer & Trans People of Color (QTPOC), a student organization run through the LGBTQ Resource Center at MU. “I saw so many people I didn’t know were Queer and got to meet my friends' friends,” said Noura Alhachami, an organizer of the event. “While QTPOC exec ran prom, we really wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of the volunteers, so a huge thank you to them.”