QTPOC Prom celebrates pride through community

Yasha shares a moment away from the dance floor with a friend Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 because of COVID.

Queer students from around MU’s campus gathered together Friday in Stotler Lounge for QTPOC Prom 2022. Students danced, laughed and celebrated their identities throughout the evening.

The night was sponsored and planned by Queer & Trans People of Color (QTPOC), a student organization run through the LGBTQ Resource Center at MU. “I saw so many people I didn’t know were Queer and got to meet my friends' friends,” said Noura Alhachami, an organizer of the event. “While QTPOC exec ran prom, we really wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of the volunteers, so a huge thank you to them.”

Cato Walls helps Sporke Mayson with makeup before QTPOC Prom begins Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. “Queer prom is sort of like redemption prom, because so many queer people don’t have a good prom experience in high school,” said Noura Alhachami, a member of QTPOC’s executive board.
Students make final preparations before QTPOC Prom begins Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. Volunteers and the QTPOC executive board helped set up the event, which included food, a photo booth, a DJ and a dance floor.
Organizers make final checks on their decorations before QTPOC Prom begins Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. Queer students from around campus gathered to dance and celebrate their identities in community with one another.
Costumes and decorations for a photo booth lie on a cocktail table Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. Around 75 students attended the event, which lasted from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Three students sit on the dance floor at the end of the QTPOC Prom on Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. “Everyone was cheering each other on and really happy for each other,” said Alhachami. “It was really beautiful.”
Lydia Jefferson laughs and dances to music Friday at Stotler Lounge in Columbia. The event was started in 2019 by Ael Diehm, and QTPOC plans on making it an annual event.
 
  • Assistant Director of Videography, General Assignment Photojournalist Spring 2022 Studying Photojournalism Reach me at htpcvt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

