Queen's Cartoonist shares the magic of music and classic cartoons

From left, Mark Philips, Drew Parker, Bass Malik McLaurine and Greg Hammontree play music on Tuesday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. “I enjoyed it, a lot of energy was given,” Hammontree said. “We’ve been on tour on and off since January and my favorite show has been the school shows, for the kids.”
An auditorium filled with children and adults alike watches scenes from Popeye, Looney Tunes and a cartoon called “My Moon” by Eusong Lee on Tuesday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The children screamed with delight when they heard The Queen’s Cartoonists would return the night of April 19th at 7:00 PM.
A sign lays on the ground during The Queen’s Cartoonists performance on Tuesday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The Queen’s Cartoonists started the show with a skit filled with laughs, a huge red bell and a foam finger pointing to the “Start Show” sign.
Queen’s Cartoonist, a band from Queens, New York, performed Tuesday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The crowd was filled with children as the band performed scenes from Popeye and Looney Tunes. The band is known for performing music from various cartoons while having a synchronized video play behind them projecting scenes from the cartoons.