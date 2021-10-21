Business Details

What: Reclaimed

Who: Brad and Callie Page

Where: 304 E. Railroad, Centralia, MO 65240

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on second Saturdays from May though November.

Contact Info: 217-653-5262; info@reclaimedpage.com

Website: www.reclaimedpage.co

Details: Furniture, cutting boards, wine holders and more from reclaimed wood