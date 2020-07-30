About 60 Rock Bridge High School graduates clad in masks, green gowns and yellow tassels filed into the gym to the usual sound of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Friends and family sat in clusters on long bleachers in the school gym.
“Today is just one piece of a larger celebration,” said Principal Jacob Sirna in his opening remarks. “It feels good, doesn’t it?”
Sirna said Rock Bridge tried to give its grads a ceremony as similar as possible to those in previous years. “It’s a traditional rite of passage, and it’s special every year no matter what,” he said in an interview after the ceremony.
This year, Rock Bridge High School held four ceremonies to adhere to social distancing guidelines. All were held in the school’s gym at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. The graduation ceremonies were held about two months later than in previous years.
The high school recognized 14 valedictorians. All had maintained a perfect grade point average while at Rock Bridge, Sirna said.
Graduates at the noon ceremony heard two pre-recorded messages from students Aryana Fotoohighiam and Anna Xu and a vocal performance of “The Climb” by Jessi Alexander and John Mabe, sung by graduate Alexandra Bruns.
During Fotoohighiam’s speech, she said when the pandemic started she thought it would be fun to stay home and watch Netflix instead of going to school. “I didn’t fully comprehend what was happening,” she said, “Someone was wishing way too hard for school to end.”
Xu said in her speech, this year’s graduation was not “the High School Musical fantasy we had in mind.”
After the ceremony, graduate Ammaar Firozi said it wasn’t what he’d expected, but he thought the recorded messages from his peers were “a nice touch.”
Students received two tickets to watch the graduation in person and two tickets to watch the ceremony via live-stream in another room.
Some students and their family members said they would have preferred a ceremony in a larger space like Mizzou Arena.
Firozi’s mother, Iman Eldeib, said she wished the ceremony could have been held in a larger space so other family members could have attended. Firozi’s mother and sister also graduated from Rock Bridge in 1993 and 2014.
Had the ceremony been moved to a larger venue, it might have been possible to hold one graduation for the entire class with more family members per graduate, while maintaining social distancing.
Sirna said Mizzou Arena wasn’t available. “We just knew we had to take control, and we felt pushing it back as far as we could would give us the best opportunity to have as many people here as possible,” Sirna said.
Although the situation wasn’t ideal, Eleib said she was glad there was some semblance of normalcy. “We are all hanging in there and trying to make the best of it that we can,” she said.
Graduate Isabella Garfias said she also wished the ceremony could have been held in a bigger space so she could have graduated with her entire class. “I wish it was normal,” Garfias said.
Overall, though, she said she thought it was good.
Assistant Principal Jacob Adams said he’d received good feedback from graduates and their families. “It would be nice to have all of our graduates together, but we are facing circumstances we never thought imaginable,” he said.
One moment looked exactly the same: when students threw their caps into the air as the Rock Bridge fight song played. As the ceremony ended, graduates scattered to find their loved ones.