The Rock Bridge girls basketball team took care of business Saturday, opening the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 playoffs with a 72-8 win against Smith-Cotton in Blue Springs.
Freshman Mari Miller netted 12 points, while senior Averi Kroenke and freshman Tylor McCallister finished with 10 points apiece as the Bruins took a 51-point lead into halftime and never looked back in the blowout victory.
Rock Bridge’s win was its second in as many weeks against the Tigers. The two teams faced off Feb. 14 in Sedalia, where the Bruins won 93-27.
Rock Bridge can’t rest for too long, though. The Bruins take on No. 5-seed Blue Springs at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Springs.
Battle girls basketball upsets Grain Valley in districts opening round
No. 6-seed Battle girls basketball defeated the No. 3-seeded Grain Valley 51-45 in the first round of the Class 6 District 7 tournament, fighting off a late comeback to hold on for the victory.
The Spartans were led once again by K.J. Johnson, Nautica Washington and Tayla Robinson in the scoring department. Johnson had 22 points, while Washington and Robinson had 13 apiece.
The win gives Battle its 14th win of the season, further adding on to its magical season. Last week, the Spartans secured their first winning season in program history.
Battle (14-10) moves on to the semifinals against Blue Springs South, playing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Springs.
Hickman girls basketball suffers early exit to Blue Springs
Hickman girls basketball, the No. 4 seed in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 tournament, fell 62-61 to Blue Springs.
Following the third quarter, the Wildcats led the Kewpies 41-28 with junior Kayleigh Jenkins accounting for 22 of Blue Springs‘ points. Jenkins scored 19 points in the first half as the driving force for the Wildcats’ victory.
The Kewpies end their 2021-2022 season with a fourth-place finish in the CMAC at 3-3.