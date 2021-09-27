Rock Bridge enjoyed a dominant pitching performance from Anna Christ in a 4-0 win over Helias on Monday.
Christ pitched all seven innings, allowing no runs on seven hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
The Bruins scored all four of their runs in the first two innings.
Hickman softball wins against Smith-Cotton
Hickman defeated Smith-Cotton 11-10.
The Kewpies held a 9-6 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Tigers scored four runs in the frame to take a 10-9 lead. In the top of the seventh, Elise Kendrick drove in two runs on a double to give Hickman the lead again.
Kendrick also homered in the contest.
Tolton tennis wins on senior night Tolton seniors Meg Duncan and Brooke Bacon had a victorious senior night, as the Trailblazers tennis team defeated Boonville 8-1. The Trailblazers improve to 4-6 overall and 2-4 at home.
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Kirksville
The Bruins swept Kirksville 3-0 after improving to 25-4.
Battle volleyball crushes Fulton in three sets
Battle beat Fulton in three sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-20).
Battle high hosts Capital City at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Battle tennis fall short against Fulton
The Spartans lost 6-3 to Fulton.
Rock Bridge girls golf’s Minor finishes second at Capital City Tournament
Sienna Minor carded a 2-over-par 74 and finished second overall to lead the way for Rock Bridge at the Capital City Tournament in Jefferson City.
After Minor, the Bruins individual scores were Tierney Baumstark, who tied for fifth overall and posted a 7-over-par 79; Josie Arms and Maddie Diel, who both signed for a 18-over-par 90 and Bella Corrado, who scored a 41-over-par 113.
As a team, Rock Bridge shot a 333, which placed third overall and finished behind leaders St. Joseph’s Academy (317) and Liberty North (330).