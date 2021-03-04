After Rock Bridge's district semifinals victory over Hickman on Monday, Bruins assistant coach Blair Scanlon said his young team was still learning, but had done a good job.
Next up, however, was the district championship game.
The Bruins' youth finally caught up to them in a 66-53 loss to Washington on Thursday.
Rock Bridge got off to a sloppy start in the first quarter, highlighted by frequent turnovers and lapses in the interior defense.
Despite some mental mistakes, Rock Bridge got out to a 13-9 start thanks to the sharpshooting abilities of Hudson Dercher and Xavier Sykes.
But the Bruins could not take care of the ball and the Bluejays went on a 12-0 run to end the first quarter. This stretch was punctuated when Kanyon Hummel got stripped, leading to a last second three by the Blue Jays.
Turnovers continued to plague the Bruins throughout the second quarter which led to easy fast-break opportunities for Washington. Rock Bridge entered the locker room at halftime down 34-25.
After halftime, the Bruins came out with some energy. Sykes converted a tough and-one while Nate Norris provided some offensive help with a couple of 3s.
Washington matched every one of Rock Bridge's buckets and the Jays' stout defense was still creating turnovers.
Washington entered the third quarter with a 13-point lead and maintained that lead until the very end to win its first district championship in almost a decade.
Rock Bridge ends its season with a 14-8 record.