Anna Stephens of Rock Bridge was Columbia's top wrestler at the MSHSAA Girls State Championships on Tuesday in Independence.
Competing in the 132-pound weight class, Stephens went 4-1 on the day to finish fifth and finalize her season record at 28-2.
After a first-round win, Stephens lost to Sikeston's Kate Grubbs before claiming three straight matches in the consolation bracket. The final victory came against Lebanon's Quincey Glendenning in the fifth-place match.
Kira Nichols of Hickman was the only other local competitor Tuesday. Nichols lost both of her matches in the 143-pound bracket, coming up short against Jackson's Kayla Hodges in the first round and St. Clair's Elexis Wohlgemuth in a consolation match.
The boys wrestling championships will take place in Independence over the next four days. Tolton Catholic will compete in the Class 1 tournament on Wednesday, and Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle are in Saturday's Class 4 tournament.