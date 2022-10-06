Rock Bridge girls golf Tierney Baumstark’s eighth win of the season came in her biggest tournament so far — the Class 4 District 2 golf tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club.
The senior shot 2-over 74 and cruised to a 4-stroke victory Thursday. As a team, the Bruins shot 107-over 395 and finished eighth but missed the cut-line for the state tournament by a mere 10 strokes. Mackenzie Rogers (105), Hailey Homann (107), and Hayden Homann (109) joined Baumstark as the scoring golfers for Rock Bridge.
Hickman (478) and Battle also competed in the tournament. Maggie Alexander (100) and Elly Ross (101) led the Kewpies. Sarah Won (131) and Anna Vessell (146) also scored for Hickman.
Battle only fielded three golfers — Avery Haner (124), Molly Criswell (148) and Emily Lee (158) — making the Spartans ineligible for the team competition.
This tournament marks the end of the season for Hickman, Rock Bridge, and Battle, but Tierney Baumstark will continue her quest for a Class 4 individual state championship on Oct. 17-18 at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. Last year, Baumstark finished sixth at the state tournament.
Battle softball loses final home game against Kirksville
Kirksville scored 13 runs in the last three innings to hand the Spartans a 13-2 loss.
Battle took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after an RBI double from Lauren Martin, but from there on out, it was all Tigers.
Kirksville (14-8) exploded for 13 runs from the fifth inning on to put the game out of hand. Battle didn’t help itself either, totaling six errors.
Battle’s wraps up its regular season on the road against Eldon Monday. The Spartans will face Blue Springs in the district quarterfinals Wednesday.
Tolton boys soccer falls to St. Dominic
Tolton boys soccer fell to St. Dominic 4-1 at home. August Schultz scored the lone goal for the Trailblazers in the loss. Despite the result, Tolton coach Connor Bandre said his team fought hard, playing well against a talented St. Dominic team.
Tolton (8-5-1) returns to the pitch at home against Kirksville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jefferson City defeats Battle on penalty kicks
Battle boys soccer lost a nail biter to Jefferson City. The two teams played 100 scoreless minutes of soccer before advancing to a penalty shootout, which the Jays won 5-3.
Goalkeeper Landen Armstrong shutout Jefferson City in regulation and overtime for Battle, but the Jays prevailed penalty kicks.
The Spartans (9-4-2) travel to Marshall for their next match at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Bridge volleyball defeats Hannibal
Coming into the match, Rock Bridge volleyball was looking to improve on its 10-1 record, and it succeeded in an efficient fashion against Hannibal, winning the match in straight sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-10).
Rock Bridge did not let up more than 13 points in any of the three sets to seal the win.
Hannibal was no slouch. Before Thursday, its regular season record was 9-2. Rock Bridge continues to prove that it can beat top-tier opponents as districts approaches.
Rock Bridge plays its next match on the road Monday against Eureka.
Tolton volleyball wins at Cardinal Ritter
Tolton volleyball defeated Cardinal Ritter in straight sets (3-0) to clinch the Catholic Archdiocesan Association Conference. Its next game is against New Bloomfield on Monday.
Battle volleyball takes down Fatima
Battle volleyball defeated Fatima in three sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-23).
Battle has been playing well toward the back half of this season. After a 2-4 start, the team has won its last four matches.
In its next match, Battle heads to Rock Bridge to take on its cross-town neighbors at 7 p.m. Tuesday.